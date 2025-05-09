 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Maggie Solimine Brings BROADWAY, BRITNEY, AND BREAKDOWNS To 54 Below

54 BELOW will present Maggie Solimine in Broadway, Britney, and Breakdowns on November 11 at 7:00 PM.

By: May. 09, 2025
Maggie Solimine Brings BROADWAY, BRITNEY, AND BREAKDOWNS To 54 Below Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

54 BELOW will present Maggie Solimine in Broadway, Britney, and Breakdowns on November 11 at 7:00 PM. Fresh from her West End debut, Maggie Solimine invites audiences into her world for a night of powerhouse vocals, chaotic childhood stories (yes, there was a serious Britney Spears phase), and no-holds-barred confessions.

Featuring songs by Pasek & Paul, Billy Joel, Stephen Sondheim, and Andrew Lippa — plus maybe a little Janis Joplin if she's feeling extra bold — Maggie is ready to light up the 54 Below stage with humor, heart, and high notes. Step into her mind for the night — chaotic (yes), a little unhinged (you bet), and worth it (absolutely).

Directed by award-winning West End writer-director WILL NUNZIATA (concert director for Tony winner Lillias White, director of Figaro: An Original Musical at the London Palladium), the evening promises laughs, big notes, and surprise special guests. Whether you're a musical theatre diehard or just looking for a wild night out with a star on the rise, Maggie's got you covered (not the cover charge — you'll have to pay for that).

Maggie Solimine in “Broadway, Britney, and Breakdowns” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 11 at 7:00 PM. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Theater Fans Choice Awards 2025

Videos