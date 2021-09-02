MUSIC AT THE MANSION: PORCH PERFORMANCES Wraps Season Two With Celia Berk, Natalie Douglas and Corinna Sowers-Adler

NiCori Studios & Productions will present this season's final three Music At The Mansion: PORCH PERFORMANCES on Saturday, September 4, starring Celia Berk, Saturday, September 18, starring Natalie Douglas and Saturday, September 25, starring Corinna Sowers Adler.

The second season of PORCH PERFORMANCES concludes with three outstanding cabaret divas at the beautiful Oakeside Mansion in Bloomfield, NJ. Performances include a full meal with salad, dinner and dessert on the large wrap-a-round porch of the mansion.

The past performers have been some of the best in the Broadway/Cabaret industry and the series will not disappoint with the remaining three performers.



Singer and award-winning recording artist, Celia Berk celebrates her return to live performing with her show Overjoyed! on Saturday, September 4, featuring Daryl Kojak on piano. She'll share songs from her upcoming album, featuring some of the best-loved composers of the Great American Songbook. Celia Berk is a Bistro, BroadwayWorld, MAC and Margaret Whiting Award-winning vocalist who has attracted attention from some of the most prominent champions of The Great American Songbook. Michael Feinstein says, "I so enjoy Celia's beautiful vocal sound and style, and her taste in song choices." Rex Reed calls her "One of the best singers I've heard in a long time." And Stephen Holden wrote in The New York Times, "Ms. Berk makes you feel about New York the same way a Cole Porter song makes you feel about Paris."

"Corinna Sowers Adler is a force to be reckoned with both as a vocalist and overall entertainer." stated The Huffington Post, singer/actress Corinna Sowers Adler has been nominated for the special Excellence in Theatre Education TONY Award every year since it's inception in 2015. She made her solo New York Cabaret Debut in 2010 at the Laurie Beechman Theater in "Stories...A Cabaret". Since then, Corinna has been in high demand, performing solo shows in NYC at the Triad, the legendary Duplex Cabaret, Feinstein's at Loews Regency, Metropolitan Room, Feinstein's/54 BELOW, The Green Room 42, and the majestic Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center where she debuted the concert series "Music Over Manhattan". She has also performed her concert entitled "Corinna Sowers Adler in: Something Beautiful" around the US and in The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center to rave reviews.

Corinna will be joined on Saturday, September 25 by pianist James Horan as they present "Songs From the Heart". Audiences can expect to be taken on a musical journey filled with beloved songs from the Great American Songbook and beyond.

The Oakeside Mansion is located at 240 Belleville Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ - 14 miles from Manhattan. The MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs) nominated series, NiCori Studios & Productions's Music at the Mansion celebrated it's 11th year this past year and is proud to have kept live outdoor, socially distant musical performances happening throughout the pandemic. Tickets are $65 for dinner and the performance and are available by visiting NiCoriStudios.com .