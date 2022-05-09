MUSE MATCH XIV: A MUSICAL THEATER BLIND DATE Announced At The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42, presents MUSEMATCH XIV: A Musical Theater Blind Date on Sunday May 15th at 7pm.

The concert is the 14th Installment of MUSEMATCH: A Musical Theater Blind Date, a series where artists are paired with writers on a "blind date" where they are asked to share themselves authentically to reach new artistic territory. All proceeds will benefit Arts Ignite Arts Ignite teaches young people to think like artists, developing skills that will serve them throughout their lives. Through workshops, residencies, and arts camps, our teaching artists lead communities of young people through arts-rich learning and experiences in varied genres like theater, dance, painting, improvisation, songwriting, videography, photography, and more

To date, the MuseMatch Concert series has generated over 200 New Musical Theater Collaborations & Songs while raising thousands of dollars for The Musical Theatre Factory, ACLU, Boys Club of NY, Sing For Your Seniors, Zara Aina, The Shakespeare Forum, Manitou Experience Camps, Sophia Warrior Princess, The Siena House Women's Shelter, Men Can Stop Rape and The Trevor Project.

The cast of singers includes A STRANGE LOOP's James Jackson Jr., THE BAND'S VISIT's Jennifer Apple, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Sara Jean Ford, KINKY BOOTS' Mia Gentile, LES MISERABLES Beth Kirkpatrick, AIN'T TOO PROUD's Joshua Morgan, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL's VP Boyle, CHICAGO's Jayke Workman, Olivia Oguma, Anu Mysore, Emily Esposito, Futaba Shioda. They have been paired with composers & lyricists John Coyne, Rob Berliner & Shoshana Shattenkirk, James Ballard & Seth Christenfeld, David Alan Thornton, Chloe Geller & Hayley Goldenberg & Julia Koyfman, Ben Boecker, Billy Recce, Michael Lapinsky, Durra Leung, Vaibu Mohan, Teresa Lotz & Naomi Matlow, Andrew J. Hanley, Taylor Fagins & Patrick Swailes Caldwell. The MuseMatch Band is helmed by Musical Director & Pianist Nathan Dame (MD of 1st National Tour of AN Officer & A Gentleman, OCR of PRETTY FILTHY-The Civilians & Be More Chill at Two River Theatre) The evening is presented by Creative Director and Producer Bill Coyne.

MuseMatch XIV: A Musical Theater Blind Date plays THE Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036 on Sunday May 15th at 7pm Tickets start at $15. Tickets and information are available at https://theGreen Room 42.venuetix.com/show/details/ur5Nk16O8Oisfx96Ncb7/1652655600000

Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.