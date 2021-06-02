MTC Announces Hot Summer Nights In-Person Cabaret Series

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre, announces the return of its summer cabaret series, MTC's Hot Summer Nights. After a safe and successful 34th MainStage Season of five in person performances from September 2020 to May 2021, MTC is thrilled to dive into the summer with a series of in person cabaret performances as we await the 35th MainStage Season, beginning this September.

MTC's Hot Summer Nights features award-winning talent from the finest New York City clubs and cabarets right here in Fairfield County. Performances are on select Saturdays throughout the summer, beginning at 8:00pm (June 19th, July 10th, July 31st, and August 7th).

The series begins on June 19th with Broadway veteran, Frank Mastrone presenting his show, Back to Broadway. In this, Frank explores the works of composers Sondheim and Gershwin, familiar songs from Broadway, and the best of today's hits, all pulled together with musical theatre history, "show-biz" stories and personal reflections. Frank has been seen on Broadway in the original cast of Phantom of the Opera, as well as Jekyll & Hyde, Saturday Night Fever, CATS, BIG: The Musical, and Les Miserables. More recent credits include Ragtime, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and The Bridges of Madison County here at MTC, and Pippin at The Summer Theatre of New Canaan.

The second cabaret show on July 10th is David Maiocco's An Evening With Liberace. Liberace lived a life of flamboyance, sparkle, and lavish costumes. In this funny and touching tribute, the virtuoso gets one more chance to glitter and shine as he tickles the ivories through his favorite songs. David has traveled globally playing for some of the most iconic legends of all times. For 14 years he played the piano and the role of Mort Lindsay in Judy Garland Live! starring Tommy Femia. David has served as musical director for Carol Channing and Friends with Richard Skipper - James Beaman's Lauren Bacall at Don't Tell Mama, and more! His work in cabaret earned him the 2000 Backstage Magazine Bistro award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Direction, the 2002 MAC Award for Best Musical Director, and the 2017 Bistro Award for Outstanding Musical Comedy Duo along with Chuck Sweeney for Lee Squared - an Evening with Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee.

A few weeks later on July 31st, another Broadway veteran takes the stage! It's Raissa Katona Bennett presents Can't Help Singing: The Music of Jerome Kern. Kern chestnuts like "Smoke Gets in Your Eyes," "All the Things You Are" and "The Way You Look Tonight," will make an appearance in a varied and entertaining repertoire. On Broadway, Raissa appeared as Christine in Phantom of the Opera, and in Chess, as a benefit for the Actor's Fund. Her First National Tours include: Jellylorum/Griddlebone and Jennyanydots in CATS, and "Lizzie" in Parade. Cabaret Scenes has said, "What a joy it is to hear a confident and lovely vocalist sing some of the greatest songs written for the American musical theater".

Wrapping up MTC's Hot Summer Nights is It's DeLovely: Jeff Harnar Sings Cole Porter on August 7th. The evening includes standards such as "Night and Day," "Under My Skin," "Begin the Bguine" and surprises originally introduced by Danny Kaye and Jimmy Durante. Jeff is an award-winning cabaret, concert and recording artist. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas. His PBS televised concerts include The 1959 Broadway Songbook with Alex Rybeck, and both American Songbook: Stephen Sondheim and Remember: Songs of the Holidays with KT Sullivan. Jeff tours with Shauna Hicks in I Got Rhythm: Mickey and Judy's Hollywood their symphony "pops" concert, seen with seven orchestras nationally, including a special concert at Manhattan's The Town Hall. Select London engagements include three seasons as host of The American Songbook in London. Jeff has won multiple MAC, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award and has released four solo CD's.

Tickets are $40-$50 plus a $5 per ticket service fee. Tickets can be bought online at www.musictheatreofct.com/hotsummernights or by calling the MTC Box Office at (203) 454-3883. MTC Box Office Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30am-3:30pm. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.

For more information on MTC's health & safety protocols: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols.