MOTHER KNOWS BEST: A Mother's Day Celebration Comes To 54 Below In May

54 BELOW will present “Mother Knows Best: A Mother's Day Celebration” on May 11th at 9:30 pm. Enjoy a night full of musical moments from some of your favorite shows such as Gypsy, The Light in the Piazza, Hairspray, Mamma Mia!, Waitress, Carrie, and more!

The bond between a mother and her daughter is unlike any other relationship. Join producer Katy Manderfeld, music director Jake Goodman, and their all star cast as they recognize and honor the mothers and daughters of Broadway in Mother Knows Best: A Mother's Day Celebration!

Featuring Ainsley Alrutz, Alex Portaro, Anna Barrett - Maya (Ice Queen at 92NY), Cara Chumbley, Carrington Symone, Cassidy Ewert, Chrissa Weir, Ella Dolynchuk - Off Broadway: Local Singles (The Ex), Georgia Mobley, Grace Duncan, Gracie Garza Harrison, Jonathan Chisolm - Off-Broadway Cast of Waiting In The Wings (Kelsey), Kate Glaser, Katy Manderfeld - Off Broadway: Singfeld (Elaine), Kayleigh Rose Howard, Langley Leilani, Lani Corson - Broadway National Tour: Jagged Little Pill, Chicago the Musical, 42nd Street, Molly Oldham, Nicole Ferguson (Days of Wine and Roses, My Fair Lady national tour, The King and I national tour), Olivia DeMarco, Olivia Reiter, Reagan Shook, Sabrina Brush - White Christmas and Fiddler on the Roof (Paper Mill Playhouse), Whitley Armstrong

Mandekat Productions plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 11th at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) - $68 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

