MOSTLY SETH Premieres at AMT Theater as Part of Cabaret Week

Award-winning composer/lyricist and cabaret performer Seth Bisen-Hersh whose critically-acclaimed musical "Love Quirks" completed its 12 week run off-Broadway at AMT Theater this summer will return to the venue as part of their cabaret week on Wednesday, November 9th at 7PM.

Bisen-Hersh will premiere a new show called "Mostly Seth" which will feature some older material, some newer material, and some songs by others that have influenced him throughout the years including ones by Stephen Sondheim and Tom Lehrer. Bisen-Hersh will also talk about how he approaches writing a song, taking a "Love Quirks" song through its various incarnations, which will be the focus of his new book: "The Making of a Musical: the 12 year journey of Love Quirks". Additionally, Bisen-Hersh will tell some professional and personal anecdotes in what promises to be a special, intimate evening with a prolific composer in his prime.

Besides "Love Quirks" for which Bisen-Hersh won the BroadwayWorld Award for Best New Score, he has written the score for "The Diamond as Big as the Ritz" which was a 2019 Finalist for the Stiles & Drewe Best Song Award, "Stanley's Party" which was at Manhattan Children's Theatre in 2010, "More to Love" which won the 2014 Award for Best Lyrics in the West Village Musical Theatre Festival, "The Spickner Spin" which won the 2004 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award, and "Meaningless Sex" which won the 2003 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award. He has also written and starred in 10 cabaret song cycles of his work: "And Then She Dumped Me", "The Gayest Straight Man Alive", "Meaningful Sex", "Neurotic Tendencies", "Why am I Not Famous Yet?", "Writer's Block: a cabaret that was hard to write", "I'll Relax When I'm Dead: a reluctantly prolific cabaret", "If Adele Can Do It, So Can I: an evening of mostly sorrow", "Not Your Grandma's Cabaret (unless she's really naughty)" and his "Self-Isolation Song Cycle". He wrote/starred in the 5 seasons of the web series "Every Day a Little Seth," co-wrote/co-starred in the TV pilot version and has emceed, produced and accompanied over 700 musical theatre talent showcases at renowned cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama. In addition, he has published 3 books: a memoir, "Sleep. Write. Now. Emerging from a dark year of insomnia, anxiety and depression from loss" and two books of essays: "Every Page a Little Seth" and "Millennials are Ruining the World!", the latter which he turned into an audiobook and podcast (which just completed its 4th season). Also, he was a winner of 2019 & 2020 ASCAP Plus Awards. Finally, he's had multiple crossword puzzles published in the LA Times, Universal Crossword and soon to be the New York Times. He has two Bachelors from MIT (Computer Science & Engineering and Music Composition) and a Masters in Music Technology from NYU.

The show will be at the AMT Theater, 354 W. 45th St, and all tickets, which are $20, are available at amttheater.org.

For more information about Seth, please visit his webpage: sethbh.com and follow him on FB/Twitter/IG/Tiktok: @sethbhdotcom.