MJ Rodriguez and More Will Join Ryan O'Connor & Friends for EAT. PRAY. VOTE. at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Ryan O'Connor & Friends in "Eat. Pray. Vote." on Monday, March 9 at 9:30 PM. O'Connor, star of The Oprah Winfrey Network, "Big Little Lies," Home Street Home, Scissorhands and more, makes his debut at the club with the New York premiere of this critically acclaimed show. In 2016, a newly sober, divorced and thinner Ryan O'Connor uprooted his life to work for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in Pontiac, Michigan. "Eat. Pray. Vote." In the devastating, but miraculously hilarious story of his journey from sadly singing Stevie Nicks songs at Elizabeth Taylor's grave (true story) to Pontiac, Michigan in an effort to elect the first female President of the United States, and the women he met on it. Featuring music from Stevie Nicks, Annie Lennox, Ani DiFranco, Kate Bush and Stephen Sondheim, Ryan O'Connor, this funny and poignant night reminds us what can happen if we do our part. Brian Nash serves as music director. The show features performances by Sam Given and Shaleah Adkisson-Toro. Special guests include MJ Rodriguez, Natalie Joy Johnson, and Matt Magnusson, with additional names to be announced soon.

Ryan O'Connor is a self-described bon vivant, working successfully in various mediums in entertainment without ever really committing to any one particular vocation. Recent credits include the world premiere of Home Street Home the Fat Mike/Jeff Marx/Soma Snakeoil musical, the wildly popular LA production of Bradley Bredeweg's Scissorhands: The Musical, and his own autobiographical musical memoir, "Vote, Pray, Love" (now retitled "Eat. Pray. Vote.") which premiered in 2018 to rave reviews and is touring the country in 2020. He can be seen in the most recent season of "I'm Sorry" on Netflix and as a panelist on the upcoming LGBTQ talk show, "Table of 5." He was also recently seen in the Avenue Q scenes on the HBO series "Big Little Lies," "Celebrity Family Feud" (don't ask) in his underwear on "How I Met Your Mother," and many years ago as Richard Linklater's "favorite part" of the film, School of Rock.

Ryan is a graduate of Circle In The Square Theatre School and last performed in New York with his critically acclaimed cabaret debut, "Ryan O'Connor Eats His Feelings" and was also a finalist on "Your OWN Show: Oprah's Search For the Next TV Star" on OWN and appeared on the final season of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" He is the co-host of the podcast "LadyWatch with Ryan and Jason" on iTunes. Instagram: @RyanOConnor81

Ryan O'Connor & Friends in "Eat. Pray. Vote." will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Monday, March 9 at 9:30 PM. The cover charge ranges from $20-$60. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





