MEG LOY: STRIKING, RIDICULOUS, ANOMALOUS Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present Meg Loy in “Meg Loy: Striking, Ridiculous, Anomalous” on April 3rd, 2025 at 9:30 pm. A celebration of soprano comedy in musical theatre, featuring Broadway favorites and the world-premiere of songs from the developing musical The Soprano’s Revenge. A night of unyielding laughter, packed with the music of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, She Loves Me, Wicked, and more, sung by the finest emerging performers in musical theatre.

The cast, led and directed by Meg Loy, features budding young talent in musical theatre to take on Broadway’s best duets and trios. The full cast includes Leah Kate Romero (Sound Mind, Sound Heart), Hailey Shafer, Cole Andrew, Matt Abatemarco, Marc Mundsinger, and collaborative pianist Vasa Zhidkova.

MORE ABOUT MEG LOY

Meg Loy is a New York-based actress, composer, soprano, and ‘silly young lady.’ She is currently writing and developing the original musical comedy The Soprano’s Revenge, a ridiculous tale of three unlikely women who unite to give one horrible man his well-earned comeuppance. Always dressed in her signature pink, with a laugh that sounds like it “came out of a period movie,” Miss Loy is hard to miss in a crowd. On the New York stage, she’s appeared in Broadway Sessions with Ben Cameron at the Green Room 42, and in Terpsikord’s Crossroads: Where Opera and Broadway Meet. Select theatrical credits include Beauty and the Beast (Belle), High School Musical (Sharpay), Julius Caesar (Caesar), and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Sibella), her favourite role, for which she was a finalist for a Kelli O’Hara Award. Loy had the great honour of spending a small amount of time with Steven Lutvak before his passing, whom she credits as her greatest inspiration.

Comments