MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Cast Members to Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month At BROADWAY SESSIONS

Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 this Thursday, May 8th. The aptly dubbed, “Musical Theatre Frat Party” will celebrate AAPI Heritage month featuring cast members from the multiple Tony-nominated production of Maybe Happy Ending.

Maybe Happy Ending cast members set to perform include Hannah Kevitt, Claire Kwon, Daniel May, Steven Huynh and Christopher James Tamayo.

The evening will feature performances by young AAPI artists Elijah V Ramos, Melanie Fernandez, Avery Allege and Sophia Kim. The Maybe Happy Ending company will perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!! And you never know who will show up!

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42 inside The Yotel on 42nd and 10th, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 + fee's which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Latecomers and walk-ins are always welcome. Tickets can be purchased at www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.

