Lori Dokken and James A. Rocco Will Perform Together on Facebook Live

The event takes place on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 5 pm Central.

Lori Dokken and James A. Rocco have been each other's fans for 15 years. On Friday, October 30, 2020, at 5 pm Central, they are joining forces for a relaxed musical "snack." live-streamed to https://www.facebook.com/unityminneapolis/ and https://www.facebook.com/lori.dokken

Rocco quipped, "My plan was when I get older, losing my hair, many years from now, I will join forces with a great pianist, get a stool and a microphone and sit there and sing for people." It may be a little sooner than I expected, but these are unprecedented times. When Lori invited me to spend an hour or so with her at her "virtual" venue, I jumped."

Over the past four decades, Lori Dokken has performed at every major venue in the Twin Cities from The Dakota to The Guthrie to The Ordway. She is a one of kind artist who brings a spiritual joy to everything she does.

Grab your favorite beverage and dress casual. It's going to be an off the cuff kick off to your Halloween weekend.

Tips will be accepted online during the event at either PayPal.me/LoriDokken or on Venmo: @Lori-Dokken



James A. Rocco: Jamie was the youngest member of the (Art) Linkletter Totten Tots and sang back-up to Frank Sinatra at the age of 12. He directed his first show in NYC at 16 and appeared on Broadway as the Rum Tum Tugger in CATS, toured the world with the Duke Ellington band in SOPHISTICATED LADIES and later with Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter and The Super Sounds. His other appearances include major (and minor) venues worldwide. He is an award-winning director with over 200 productions to his credit including THE WIZARD OF OZ with Eartha Kitt and Mickey Rooney, for which he recreated the lost "Jitterbug" sequence. From 2005-2017, he was the Producing Artistic Director at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Lori Dokken: Over the past four decades, Lori Dokken has performed at every major venue in the Twin Cities from The Dakota to The Guthrie to The Ordway. She is a vocalist, pianist, producer, and arranger who is continually being encouraged to write down her many "behind the scenes" stories about playing in piano bars, working on cruise ships, doing singing-telegrams dressed as Wonder Woman and writing letters with Bea Arthur to the editor of The Los Angeles Times. Lori has been the Music Director at Unity Minneapolis for the past 11 years.

