Liz Callaway to Honor Stephen Sondheim with New Show at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will welcome Emmy and Tony AwardÂ® nominee Liz Callaway back to the 54 stage this March. This Broadway and cabaret star will debut a new show To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, honoring the legacy of Stephen Sondheim on March 23-26 at 7pm. Tickets start at $65.

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever - Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theater. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Hal Prince), and opening at the same theater.

Now, with her new show, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, she pays homage to the writer who changed the course ofher life. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony AwardÂ® nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim.

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 23-26 at 7:00pm. Cover charges start at $65. VIP seating is available starting at $85, and Premium seating is available at $105-$110. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at54below.com/LizCallaway. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT LIZ CALLAWAY

Tony AwardÂ® nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway credits include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), Marry Me a Little, and Brownstone. She also appeared in "A Stephen Sondheim Evening," the legendary "Follies in Concert" at Lincoln Center, and "Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim." Regional and international credits include the one-person play Every Brilliant Thing, Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Eva Peron in Evita, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, and the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, Beauty and the Beast, and The Rewrite with The Hugh Grant.

Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis.

Liz has seven solo recordings including her newest CD, Comfort and Joy- An Acoustic Christmas. www.lizcallaway.com.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.