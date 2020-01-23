Lexi Lawson Joins Whitney Houston Celebration At 54 Below

Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, Rent), will be among those taking part in 54 Celebrates Whitney Houston at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, February 2nd.

Lexi most recently played Eliza Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit Hamilton. She also performed in the first national tour of In the Heights in the leading role of Vanessa and portrayed Mimi in the Rent Broadway tour.

Produced by Larisa Jiao with creative consultation by Robert W. Schneider and music direction and arrangements by Luke Williams, the concert will celebrate recent Rock n 'Roll Hall of Fame inductee Whitney Houston.

"I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "I Have Nothing," "How Will I Know," "I'm Every Woman," "Greatest Love of All"- the powerhouse hits of seven-time Grammy Award- winning singer/songwriter, Whitney Houston, will be just some of the great Whitney songs that will Raise the Roof at Feinstein's/54 Below.

The 9:30PM performance is scheduled to include Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), LaDonna Burns (Caroline, or Change), Allyson Kaye Daniel (Unexpected Joy, Elf), Atiauna Grant (Jesus Christ Superstar), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Arica Jackson (Caroline, or Change), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Lori Minor (March On), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Alexia Sielo (We Are the Tigers), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), and Angela Wildflower (Motown The Musical).

Tickets start at $30 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. For more information and tickets, click here.





