Lena Moy-Borgen's IT'S A MAN'S WORLD To Return To Don't Tell Mama in February

Lena Moy-Borgen

It's a Man's World: Gender Studies...but with show tunes!

3 time MAC award nominee Lena Moy-Borgen is back with an exciting new solo show, all about gender roles and how we pass them along to future generations through songs, from Rodgers and Hammerstein and Jerry Herman to Cyndi Lauper and Shania Taub. Join her for her usual blend of comedy, show tunes, mash-ups and belting! See the performer that Broadway World calls " a modern day Fanny Brice!"

Musical Director: Katy Pfaffl

$20 cover ($15 for MAC members) + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks)

Don't Tell Mama

February 8th at 7pm

Lena Moy-Borgen is a New York City based performer, writer, and drama teacher. She has appeared onstage and off at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Signature Theatre Company, The Public Theatre, PS 122, Paper Mill Playhouse, Bushwick Starr, and more! She was one of the Top 5 contestants in Mama's Next Big Act competition (2016) at Don't Tell Mama's, as well as the full time host of the competition in 2019 and 2023. She is a 3 time MAC award nominee (2019 and 2020). Her cabaret shows include Moy-Borgen & Bourne's Office Party (with Cheo Bourne), Glam Girl in a Grunge World, LenaLenaLena: The Holiday Show, The Awards Show, and The Super Pregnant Show. She is the Executive Director of Play On! Studios, a theater and music enrichment studio on the Upper West Side (playonstudios.com). See more at lenamoyborgen.com

Photo and Card design: Helane Blumfield