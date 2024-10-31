Laura Dadap, Nikhil SabooAri and More Join Ari Afsar at Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The lineup of artists has been set for Ari Afsar’s Joe’s Pub debut on November 7, 2024 at 9:30pm. Directed by Dria Brown (Broadway Advocacy Coalition) and music directed and keys by Sujin Kim-Ramsey (KPOP), Afsar will be joined by Laura Dadap (Here Lies Love) and Nikhil Saboo (Dear Evan Hansen) on vocals, Michiko Egger (Hadestown) on guitar, Michelle Osbourne (Six) on bass, and Jesse-Ray Leich (Hell’s Kitchen) on drums.

Ari Afsar (she/her) is a singer, songwriter, and storyteller. Most known for originating Eliza in Hamilton Chicago where her Hamildrop feature "First Burn" has accumulated over 74 million streams. Afsar is the composer of Jeannette which was selected for the 2019 O'Neill NMTC with the music being performed across the country opening for Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Gloria Steinem, and Hillary Clinton. The concept album We Won't Sleep was released by Sony Masterworks in 2020. Alongside Pasek & Paul, Afsar composed for the Sony movie Lyle Lyle Crocodile where her song "Carried Away," with over 5 million streams, was sung by Shawn Mendes; the staged musical adaptation will be heading to Pasadena Playhouse in the Spring. Additionally, she has starred in Netflix's original top 10 movie called Wedding Season, starred in the world-premiere of Bhangra Nation at La Jolla Playhouse, is a 2024 Artivism Fellow for the Tony-Award winning organization, Broadway Advocacy Coalition, and will be completing her Master’s of Public Administration at NYU this Spring.

In her upcoming Joe's Pub debut, Afsar will perform music across her discography for the very first time in New York City. With the performance landing 2 days after the election, the night will serve as a sharing of work to guide community to the new transition of hope and inspiration.

Tickets are $36 (with a 2 drink of 1 food item minimum).

Comments