Larry Saperstein, Jill Abramovitz, Sam Primack and More to Celebrate Hanukkah at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will again present 54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival Of Writers on December 19th 2021, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Wonder no more! For the second year, 54 Below will be showcasing some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand new, original Hanukkah song. Join them along with some of Broadway's biggest mensches as we give the festival of lights the songbook it deserves. You'll want the miraculous, musical magic to last for eight days and beyond!

The 7:00pm and 9:30pm concerts will feature the writing talents of Jill Abramovitz (Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof) and Brad Alexander (Dog Man: The Musical, PBS's "Clifford The Big Red Dog"), Danny K Bernstein (Far From Canterbury), Janey Miles Feingold and Bela Konstancja Kawalec (Real People Things, Hook Me), Danny Feldman (Hide & Seek), Alex Goldie Golden (Kinky Boots, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet), Matthew McCollum (Black-Eyed Susan), Alexander Sage Oyen (Outlaws, Moment by Moment), Larry Saperstein ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") and Adam Dorfman, and Lauren Taslitz and Danny Ursetti (Mimosa).

The performer line-up will feature Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You, Saturday Night Fever), Ari Axelrod (Milk and Honey, The Last Five Years), Alex Becker (Then She Ran), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Ryder Chasin (Story Pirates), Coby Getzug (The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon), Erin Kommor (NBC's "Rise," Insider's "Best in Town), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project), Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen), Amy Weintraub (Pinkalicious) and Shira Zionce.

The 7pm performance will be co-hosted by theater personalities Ilana Levine ("Little Known Facts" Podcast, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown) and Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project). The 9:30pm performance will be hosted by Michael Kushner. The concerts are produced by Jen Sandler and have musical supervision by Ben Caplan.

54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival Of Writers plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, December 19th 2022, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

