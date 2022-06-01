LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Comes to Broadway Sessions This Week

Broadway Sessions, the beloved long running musical theatre variety show returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre LIVE in person this coming Thursday evening, June 2nd

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con,) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.



This week Broadway Sessions welcomes cast members from the current Off Broadway revival of Little Shop Of Horrors!! Cast members scheduled to perform include Stuart Zagnit, Chelsea Turbin, Cristina Rae, Tiffany Renee Thompson ,Khalifa White, Khadija Sankoh, Jana Djenne Jackson, Weston Chandler Long, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Josh Daniel. The evening will also feature performances by Megan Valle and Japanese singer, Sayako!

Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards in 2018.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadwaysessions.net $15 in advance, $20 at the door.