Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Comes to Broadway Sessions This Week

Broadway Sessions takes place every 2nd Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside the West Bank Cafe.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 1, 2022  

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Comes to Broadway Sessions This Week

Broadway Sessions, the beloved long running musical theatre variety show returns to The Laurie Beechman Theatre LIVE in person this coming Thursday evening, June 2nd
BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series, Broadway Con,) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This week Broadway Sessions welcomes cast members from the current Off Broadway revival of Little Shop Of Horrors!! Cast members scheduled to perform include Stuart Zagnit, Chelsea Turbin, Cristina Rae, Tiffany Renee Thompson ,Khalifa White, Khadija Sankoh, Jana Djenne Jackson, Weston Chandler Long, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Josh Daniel. The evening will also feature performances by Megan Valle and Japanese singer, Sayako!

Broadway Sessions is a proud supporter of BC/EFA and received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Award at the Mac Awards in 2018.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.broadwaysessions.net $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Broadway Sessions takes place every 2nd Thursday at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd street. Doors at 9:30pm. Showtime at 10pm. You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @bwaySessions and online at www.bencameron.nyc and www.broadwwaysessionsnyc.com



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Kennedy Center Announces Millennium Stage Schedule for June 2022 Featuring a Pride Celebration & More
  • Photos: First Look at DRUMFOLK at Arena Stage
  • Adventure Theatre Premieres Family Friendly Musical FANTASTAGIRL AND THE MATH MONSTER
  • Keegan Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team for Upcoming Production of SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE