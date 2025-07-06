LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE BOYS: A TRANSMASC CABARET Returns To TGR42 July 5 By Popular Demand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Let's Hear It For The Boys: A Transmasc Cabaret, which features an entirely transmasculine and trans man cast, band, and creative team, returns with an all-new lineup to The Green Room 42 stage following a smash-hit inaugural 2024 production.

On Saturday, July 5th, 2025, The Green Room 42 will present Let's Hear It For The Boys: A Transmasc Cabaret, which boasts a who's who of working trans man and transmasculine theatre artists. The show, co-conceived and co-produced by Charlie Hano (Trophy Boys, Titanique, Mother Play) and Max Raymond (The Trojans), debuted in 2024 to a rapturous close-to-capacity house. Uniquely, the show features an entirely transmasc cast, band, and creative team, and this year has also added a transmasc ASL interpreter team to its talent roster with the aim of supporting and encouraging attendance by Deaf and Hard of Hearing theatregoers.

Described as a "jam-packed feast of a variety show,"Let's Hear It For The Boys programs original work by transmasc writers alongside songs from the existing theatrical canon. This year's show will include selections from Next to Normal and The Outsiders alongside new and original work by transmasc writers Preston Max Allen (We Are the Tigers) and Will Shishmanian (Amberland; A Piece of the Past), among others.

Max Raymond (Co-Producer, Production Designer, Marketing Manager) had this to say about the timeliness of this year's show: "Trans-inclusive theatre has never felt more important than it does right now. Rollbacks of trans rights and trans support have already dealt a sweeping blow to the theatre field. In this moment of already limited funding, trans-inclusive theatre organizations have seen their NEA funding revoked. Our friends over at National Queer Theater, for instance, lost $20,000 in grant funding for their trans-inclusive work. These cuts are devastating for everyone, especially trans artists and their allies. With Let's Hear It For The Boys: A Transmasc Cabaret, we're determined to demonstrate that not only do trans people deserve to be seen and heard, but also that we represent an enormous spectrum of immense creative talent, and our work is financially viable ... Last year was our proof of concept. This year is about proving that the incredible enthusiasm we saw for this show last year is still there, that our allies will show up for us regardless of the cultural tides, and that we [trans people] are not going anywhere."

In-person tickets are available at tinyurl.com/LHIFTBtix. Ticket-buyers can save 25% on in-person tickets with discount code BOYS25.

Livestream/video on demand/"watch later" tickets are available tinyurl.com/streamtheboys. Ticket-buyers can save $10 on virtual tickets with discount code HEAR10.

Let's Hear It For The Boys: A Transmasc Cabaret plays The Green Room 42 in New York, NY (570 10th Ave, Fl 4, New York, NY 10036) on Saturday, July 5th, at 9:30pm ET. It will also be available to watch from anywhere - and anytime, up to a week after the show - via ticketed livestream. There is no food or beverage purchase minimum.

TGR42 is wheelchair accessible. ASL interpretation will be provided. Runtime: 75 minutes