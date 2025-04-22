Kwame Michael Remy Will Premiere SWINGIN' INTO SOUL At The Hunt & Fish Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kwame Michael Remy will premiere of his highly anticipated, sold-out performance, "Swingin' Into Soul," on April 25, 2025, at HFC Underground, located in the prestigious Hunt & Fish Club. Kwame invites you to embark on a nostalgic journey celebrating the music that has shaped a nation.

The performance will feature classic songs by legendary artists such as Bill Withers, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, and many more.

Joining Kwame on stage are Broadway and Grammy-nominated talents, including musical director Richard Baskin Jr., supporting vocalists Ashanti J. Aria and Helen White, as well as Lavondo Thomas on bass, Lonnie Christian on drums, and Dave Cinquegrana on guitar.

More About Kwame Michael Remy

Kwame is a talented performer who has headlined shows around the world as a musical theater artist and supporting vocalist. Known for his soulful voice, impressive vocal range, and infectious energy, he has had numerous noteworthy appearances throughout his career. Notably, he provided supporting vocals for Sam Smith at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards and participated in Season 16 of America's Got Talent with the New York vocal group J.W.I.S.

In 2019, Kwame received Broadway World's Best Lead Actor in a Musical Award for his remarkable portrayal of "Lola/Simon" in the Pacific regional premiere of Kinky Boots. He has also been involved in various national and international touring productions of popular Broadway musicals, including Smokey Joe's Café, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Five Guys Named Moe. Additionally, he starred in the London and Holland productions of the Motown and Stax Records soul revue, Solid Gold Soul.

Furthermore, Kwame was featured as a vocalist in Linda Eder's Christmas Stays the Same at The Gershwin Theater in New York City, performing alongside the Broadway Gospel Choir. He has had the honor of opening for several R&B artists, including Grammy and Tony-nominated recording artist Elisabeth Withers-Mendes.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for à la carte dining, and all performances begin at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $50 per person, which includes all taxes, fees, and service charges. Please note that there is a $45 food and beverage minimum, excluding tax and gratuity. To make a reservation, please book your table at hfcnyc.com/experiences or call 347-625-1220.

About Hunt & Fish Club

HFC Underground offers a unique dining and nightlife experience in its exclusive Blue Room. This private, underground oasis features an infinity wine cellar enclosed in glass, adorned with Roman reliefs and a mirrored ceiling. The elegant steakhouse ambiance reminds patrons of the joys of life and encourages guests to savor every bite and moment. Hunt & Fish Club was founded in 2014 by Nelson Braff, Eytan Sugarman, and Anthony Scaramucci.

