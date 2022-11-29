Kuhoo Verma, Nora Schell & More to Join Normal Ave's RELAUNCH PARTY at The Green Room 42
This fundraising concert will include exciting raffle auction items, performances from NA's IN DEVELOPMENT show, WAKE YOU UP and more.
On Sunday, Dec 4, Normal Ave will present its ReLaunch Party at Green Room 42! Come celebrate their return with friends old and new for a night of celebration and song, as Normal Ave announces it's most exciting season yet! This fundraising concert will include exciting raffle auction items, performances from NA's IN DEVELOPMENT show, WAKE YOU UP (Music and Lyrics by Taylor Pearlstein, Book by Shannon Molly Flynn), and a big announcement of the expansion of their upcoming NAPSeries, which will include performances of new songs from 4 writing teams. Normal Ave will also introduce its new film production department, Normal Ave Studios.
Directed by Shannon Molly Flynn
Music Directed by Alyssa Kay Thompson
Featuring songs by Cheeyang Ng, Delaney Guyer, Heath Saunders, Kathleen O'Sullivan, Kenny Youch, Rheanna Atendido, and Taylor Pearlstein
Featuring performances by Delaney Guyer, Jane Bruce, Katarina McCrimmons, Kuhoo Verma, Nora Schell, Rheanna Atendido, Trevor Neal, and Vaibu Mohan
About the Season
Normal Ave's newest venture, Normal Ave Studios, will bring the company into a new world of non-profit filmmaking. Their first film, East Meadowbrook, written by Paige Sciarrino and directed by Amanda Pinto, will begin production later this year. Meadowbrook follows the chaotic Cori Vitale's ghostly "trip" through her NJ family-run cemetery. Cori has returned from LA to work at the family business. East Meadowbrook is being produced in association with Little Fighter Films & Sub/Urban Photography.
Normal Ave's legendary new works festival, NAPseries, returns next Summer with 29-hour readings and parties. NAPseries supports Normal Ave's mission of supporting new voices and making theatre accessible to audiences. All readings will be free and open to the public. New for thie year, the 2023 festival will also feature one workshop production. Full details, including submission information and festival dates, will be announced in early 2023.
Wake You Up, a new musical by Taylor Pearlstein (Six, Cruel Intentions) and Shannon Molly Flynn (Normal Ave Executive Producer), continues development with Normal Ave after a successful workshop with The New Musicals Lab at Ferguson Center in July 2022. Through the friendship of Jordon and Avery, Wake You Up examines the loss we must endure in this life and in what ways we carry each other through. While one clings to life in the hospital, we cascade in and out of their collective memories; the heartbreak of unexpected loss, the comfort of found family, and the harsh reality of the inability to take everyone through this physical life. However, Jordon and Avery ultimately discover that collisions just might happen for a reason.
"After two and a half years of uncertainty, I am so happy to return Normal Ave to its mission of fostering new and diverse work," said Normal Ave Executive Producer Shannon Molly Flynn, "Adding a film division is the icing on the cake, and I am so thrilled to be starting with a women-led project like Meadowbrook."
More information about the relaunch and Off-The-Walls campaign can be found at www.normalave.org/relaunch.
November 29, 2022
