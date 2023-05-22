Kevin Smith Kirkwood Celebrates New York City Pride With Newest Solo Show KSK ON THE BQE - A BLACK QUEER EXPERIENCE At Joe's Pub

Broadway's Kevin Smith Kirkwood returns to Joe's Pub to celebrate Pride in New York City with his newest solo show KSK on the BQE: A Black Queer Experience. The star of Kinky Boots and the critically acclaimed solo show, Classic Whitney: Alive! steps out from underneath the wig and the gowns to present an intimate evening of tunes by Black queer artists from the Harlem Renaissance to now. Black queer musicians throughout history have given the world bold, rich music that expresses the intersectionality of their Blackness and Queerness. Hop on this sassy, sexy, cool ride with pit stops through Jazz, Funk, Rock, Hip Hop, and R&B genres. With a set list featuring music from Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Little Richard, Lil Nas X, Janelle Monae, Frank Ocean, Prince, Sylvester, and more, Kirkwood celebrates those artists whose shoulders he stands on as a Black Queer person today.

KSK on the BQE will be recorded for a forthcoming LIVE FROM JOE'S PUB Album. The show features Music Direction by Drew Wutke, TJ Griffin on Drums, Gypsy on Guitar, Jordyn Davis on Bass, and Amy Griffiths on Sax/Reeds. with featured vocalists Kerry Flanagan, Tanesha Gary and special guest Juson Williams. KSK on the BQE will also feature original artwork from artist, Thomas Ivan Harmon. We're taking off Sunday, June 25th, 9:30pm at Joe's Pub. Come celebrate pride, Black Queer artists, and their contribution to music and the culture.

Kevin Smith Kirkwood - most recently appeared as the 'Referee Angel' in the New York City return of Kinky Boots the Musical. After performing in the entire Broadway run of the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, Kirkwood went on to play the Scarecrow in Broadway at Sacramento Music Circus' production of The Wiz to rave reviews. Kirkwood was seen on television in The CW's "Katy Keene," and also appeared as a featured performer in the 2019 WORLD PRIDE PARADE on the Procter & Gamble float as Whitney Houston.

The show will be presented at JOE'S PUB at The Public Theater. The venue is located in The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th and Astor Place) NYC. . For tickets - which cost $30 - call (212) 967-7555 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM or visit Click Here, or visit in person at The Public Theater Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street from 2:00 PM daily. There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.