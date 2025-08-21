Kerry Butler to Join BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL will return to 54 Below on Friday, September 26 at 9:30pm with a special guest appearance from stage favorite, Kerry Butler, known for her roles in the original casts of Xanadu, Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Mean Girls, and Beetlejuice. She currently stars in the Off-Broadway revival of Heathers as Ms. Fleming and will join the company of the Encores! production of Bat Boy: The Musical at New York City Center later this fall.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL will present “The Phony Awards,” the original improvised awards show, at 54 BELOW on Friday, September 26 at 9:30pm. Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, comedy and a ton of laughs. The audience then votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns this Phony Award winning song into a full-blown, improvised musical — complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, plot twists galore and songs that you will be humming for days.

Emceed by GREG TRIGGS with music direction by Gary Adler, this fully improvised performance on Friday, September 26 features DEB RABBAI, ROB SCHIFFMANN, and JEFF SCHERER, and STEFAN SCHICK.

Says ROB SCHIFFMANN, “Kerry Butler performing with Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is a huge honor. Kerry takes us to a new level and we cannot wait to go there with her!”