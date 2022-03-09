Kayla Capone Kasper To Make NYC Solo Show Debut

Kayla Capone Kasper makes her NYC solo show debut at The Green Room 42 in Becoming Benanti: The Role of a Lifetime.

Kayla Capone Kasper, a performer and voice teacher best known for her viral Tik Toks and Instagram live series, makes her Green Room 42 debut in Becoming Benanti on March 19th at 9:30pm EST. Join actress/singer/Laura Benanti lookalike Kayla Capone Kasper, as she gets into character to audition for the role of someone else's lifetime.

Featuring music from The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, She Loves Me, Gypsy and more, Kayla's soaring soprano and classic charm will be sure to have you smiling, laughing and humming along as she shares how Laura's canon has helped shape who she is today.

Tickets available for in person or livestream at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/bYBuXaVXlXGhDAtE7x6r/1647739800000

Kayla Capone Kasper is a multi-hyphenate artist of voice based in Central Pennsylvania. Favorite credits include The Marvelous Wonderettes, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Allenberry Playhouse), Laura Benanti's "Sunshine Songs" Concert, The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Fulton Theater), and Company (Hershey Area Playhouse). Upcoming she is playing Girl in Once at The Allenberry Playhouse and Amalia Balash in She Loves Me at Priscilla Beach Theatre. Kayla is an adjunct professor of voice at Lebanon Valley College and maintains her own private voice studio. She has also gained a viral following on Tik Tok for her educational videos about theater and voice and recognition on Instagram for her live "In Conversation With..." series.