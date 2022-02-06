Katie McGrath to Perform Cabaret Show ONE DEGREE FROM ELVIS at Don't Tell Mama

Katie McGrath will perform a cabaret show, "One Degree from Elvis," at Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, April 9th at 7PM. It's all about shameless namedropping of famous people known by people she knows, such as Elvis, Pope John Paul II, Tina Turner, George Harrison, Lyle Lovett and more. For more information on Don't Tell Mama, click here.

Multi-awarded performer and fellow name-dropper Patrick DeGennaro is music director. Lina Koutrakos is the director. 100% of Katie's proceeds will be donated to New York based non-profit organization, Music on the Inside.

"Katie McGrath has already pursued, captured, and pretty much perfected cabaret performance." Gerry Geddes, Bistro Awards"



"McGrath's style is stand-up cabaret and in that, it's different, refreshing, and completely entertaining. Her demeanor is a delight, with a honey-tinged voice and personal magnetism that says 'genuine article.'" Marilyn Lester, Cabaret Scenes



Photo Credits: Phoebe Landrum