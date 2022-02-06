Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Katie McGrath to Perform Cabaret Show ONE DEGREE FROM ELVIS at Don't Tell Mama

pixeltracker

She will perform on Saturday, April 9th at 7pm.

Feb. 6, 2022  

Katie McGrath to Perform Cabaret Show ONE DEGREE FROM ELVIS at Don't Tell Mama

Katie McGrath will perform a cabaret show, "One Degree from Elvis," at Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, April 9th at 7PM. It's all about shameless namedropping of famous people known by people she knows, such as Elvis, Pope John Paul II, Tina Turner, George Harrison, Lyle Lovett and more. For more information on Don't Tell Mama, click here.

Multi-awarded performer and fellow name-dropper Patrick DeGennaro is music director. Lina Koutrakos is the director. 100% of Katie's proceeds will be donated to New York based non-profit organization, Music on the Inside.

"Katie McGrath has already pursued, captured, and pretty much perfected cabaret performance." Gerry Geddes, Bistro Awards"


"McGrath's style is stand-up cabaret and in that, it's different, refreshing, and completely entertaining. Her demeanor is a delight, with a honey-tinged voice and personal magnetism that says 'genuine article.'" Marilyn Lester, Cabaret Scenes


Photo Credits: Phoebe Landrum

Katie McGrath to Perform Cabaret Show ONE DEGREE FROM ELVIS at Don't Tell Mama


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Desi Oakley Photo
Desi Oakley

More Hot Stories For You

  • New Comedy Show BIG SMOOTH Announced The Gutter
  • Photos: SICK Begins Rehearsals At The Mark O'Donnell Theater
  • Winne Stack to Present Comedic One Woman Show @JENNAFISCHER at Brooklyn Comedy Collective
  • JACK To Serve As COVID Testing Site