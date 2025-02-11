Kati Neiheisel Will Perform an Encore of YESTERDAY...ONCE MORE on Karen Carpenter's 75th Birthday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kati Neiheisel will bring her love of the Carpenters to Don't Tell Mama with an encore performance of her show Yesterday...Once More, Sunday, March 2, 2025, the 75th anniversary of the birth of Karen Carpenter. Directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical direction and arrangements by Gregory Toroian, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, the show premiered at Pangea on Friday, October 15, 2021, coinciding with Richard Carpenter's 75th birthday.

Yesterday...Once More celebrates sibling duo, Karen and Richard Carpenter, and their musical legacy, through songs written by Richard Carpenter and John Bettis, Hal David and Burt Bacharach, Paul Williams and Roger Nichols, Leon Russell and more. Throughout the 1970s, the Carpenters topped the charts with songs of joy - and comfort. Over fifty years later, a global community of fans and singers of all ages are still inspired by their music, often posting their own renditions of Carpenters tunes on social media.

"Gratitude fills the air because Kati Neiheisel is more than equal to the task of representing the legacy of the Carpenters, and that of Karen herself." ~ BroadwayWorld

Neiheisel's most recent show, London By Night, premiered at Pangea on August 24, 2024, and features songs performed by Julie London, Billboard Magazine's Female Artist of the Year in 1955, 1956 and 1957. London By Night is also directed by Koutrakos with musical direction and arrangements by Toroian.

