Kati Neiheisel Hosts An Encore Of LONDON BY NIGHT at Pangea

Kati Neiheisel will return to Pangea in an encore of her new show London by Night, featuring songs performed or inspired by Julie London, Billboard Magazine's Female Artist of the Year in 1955, 1956 and 1957. London was known for her smooth, smoky and sultry delivery of jazz-inspired tunes, many of which were written by her husband, jazz pianist Bobby Troup, best known for writing the song "(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66." London and Troup are also known for starring together in Emergency!, a television series (1972-1979) produced by London's first husband, Jack Webb, of Dragnet fame. Directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical director Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, London by Night also features songs written by Carroll Coates, Arthur Hamilton, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Willie Nelson, and more.

London by Night premiered at Pangea on August 24, 2024, followed by a performance on September 26, which coincided with what would have been Julie London's 98th birthday, and a performance on October 18, which coincided with Bobby Troup's 106th birthday.

Kati Neiheisel was a MAC Award Nominee for Best NY Debut for her show, Among the Stars, with musical director Gregory Toroian and director Deb Berman. Neiheisel's previous show Yesterday...Once More, a tribute to the Carpenters, was directed by Lina Koutrakos with musical direction and arrangements by Toroian. She has also studied with Helen Baldassare, Marilyn Maye, and with the late musical director Barry Levitt.

