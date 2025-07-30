Kate DeL To Play Debut Solo Show At The Green Room 42 This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emerging jazz vocalist Kate DeL will make her solo debut at The Green Room 42 on Wednesday, December 4th at 9:30 PM, bringing her signature warmth, charm, and velvet-smooth vocals to one of New York City's most intimate performance venues.

The evening promises a stylish celebration of the season, featuring selections from Kate's standout debut Christmas album, Cheers to Christmas, which received critical acclaim and a warm reception from fans following its release last year.

Known for her vintage-inspired sound and effortless stage presence, Kate DeL will be joined by an incredible live band and surprise special guests, offering a night filled with familiar holiday classics, lush arrangements, and elegant interpretations of seasonal favorites. Audiences can expect a classy, cozy atmosphere-perfect for getting into the spirit of the season.

"I'm beyond excited to bring this show to life," said Kate. "The Green Room 42 is such a special place, and I can't wait to share these songs, some stories, and a little holiday magic with everyone."

About Kate DeL:

A rising star on the New York jazz scene, Kate DeL has been praised for her soulful voice, expressive delivery, and timeless appeal. Her debut holiday album, Cheers to Christmas, established her as a fresh voice with an old soul, earning comparisons to the greats while carving out a space all her own.