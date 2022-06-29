Kate Baldwin and Aaron Lazar to Reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will welcome Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar back for a special evening after successful solo shows. The Bridges of Madison County duo returns on July 19-23 at 7pm, with a livestream on July 23 at 7pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/AllForYou.

Fresh from their critically acclaimed run in The Bridges of Madison County, two time Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow) and Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar (The Light in the Piazza, Fox's "Filthy Rich," The Last Ship) bring their "glorious soprano" and "soaring tenor" voices together in a brand new show at Feinstein's/54 Below! Kate and Aaron perform songs from Bridges, reprising their turns as Francesca and Robert, while exploring other favorite roles from shows past, present, and future. Joining Kate and Aaron are ground-breaking maestro Luke Frazier and 8 members of The American Pops Orchestra, rivaling the biggest ensembles to ever grace the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. Come hear two of the most romantic and versatile voices working in musical theatre today!

Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar: All For You plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 19-23 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $65-$85, with premium seats for $130-$140. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/AllForYou. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

