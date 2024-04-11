Karen Mason and Louis Rosen to Present AGES SINCE THE LAST TIME at Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Broadway and concert star Karen Mason and award-winning songwriter and performer Louis Rosen in “Ages Since the Last Time” for two performances, Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, both at 7:00 PM. The pair reunites for a celebration of almost 50 years of collaboration and friendship, with two evenings of Louis’ songs and a few selections by their dear mutual friend, Karen’s original musical director, the late Brian Lasser. Tickets are $25-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for both shows at $20 each. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

was seen playing Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy’s “Halston” on Netflix. On tour, was last seen as Madame Giry in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s epic sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. On Broadway, she starred as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland and originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia! (2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress). Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the Broadway company of Hairspray; “Monotony” singer and Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins’ Broadway. In regional theater, Karen starred in Chasing Rainbows (Paper Mill Playhouse), A Christmas Story as (Miss) Shields; White Christmas (St. Louis Muni Opera); Side by Side by Sondheim (Coconut Grove Playhouse in Florida); Gypsy (Sundance Theatre in California); Company (Huntington Theatre in Boston). Off-Broadway, she won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in And the World Goes ‘Round. She is a 14-time MAC Award winner, and was the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She also won 3 Bistro Awards. Her eight recordings include the single “It’s About Time,” written by Paul Rolnick and Shelly Markham; her 2009 MAC Award-winning Right Here/ Right Now, The Sweetest of Nights, When the Sun Comes Out, Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!, Better Days (featuring the 1998 Emmy Award-winning song “Hold Me”); and Not So Simply Broadway. Also, Wonderland (original cast); the film Jeffrey (Varese Sarabande); Wonderful Town (JAY Records); the cast album of And the World Goes ‘Round (RCA Victor).

is a composer, lyricist, author, performer and recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship in Music Composition. His thirteen albums of songs and music are: The Pearl Octet – Riversongs Nonet (2024), Love and Ashes (2023), Music for Guitar (2022); It Is Still Dark: Three Suites (2022); I Don’t Know Anything (2020); Phenomenal Woman: The Maya Angelou Songs (2018); Dust to Dust Blues (2017); Act One – Piano Music from the Theater (2017); Dream Suite (on poems by Langston Hughes - 2016); Time Was (2013); The Ache of Possibility (2009); One Ounce of Truth: The Nikki Giovanni Songs (2008); and South Side Stories (2006). Music for the theater includes Book of the Night (Goodman Theater, Chicago) and A Child’s Garden (Off-Broadway); 30 scores for plays at theaters on Broadway, Off-Broadway and around the country, and twelve concert suites drawn from these scores. As a performer, Louis has headlined New York City venues including Joe’s Pub, Birdland, Iridium, Birdland Theater, and The Great Hall of Cooper Union; nightclubs and concert halls across the country; and as far away as the Harare International Festival of the Arts in Zimbabwe. He is also the author of the memoir/oral narrative, The South Side: The Racial Transformation of an American Neighborhood (Ivan R. Dee, Chicago). Other award highlights include the NEA New American Works Grant; and the 2nd Gilman & Gonzalez Falla Musical Theater Award. www.louisrosen.com.