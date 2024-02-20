KAHN ARTIST: MADELINE AND ME Returns to Don't Tell Mama This Month

KAHN ARTIST: Madeline And Me returns to Don't Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th St. NYC, on February 21 and March 3, both at 7pm.

Singer Eden Casteel discovered Tony Award-winner Madeline Kahn through a beer commercial (it was Michelob). From that moment, the Ohio-born soprano wanted to be just like Kahn: "Wealthy, glamorous, with an unbelievable singing voice." (Two out of three ain't bad!)

You know Kahn from her movies with Mel Brooks (Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, History Of The World Part 1) her stage work (Two By Two, On The Twentieth Century, The Sisters Rosensweig) and her TV appearances (Saturday Night Live, Oh Madeline!) What you don't know is how much anxiety, frustration, and heartbreak accompanied her successes and her failures. All things Kahn-sidered, it makes her triumphs even more meaningful.

You know Casteel from - well, if you're in New York you probably don't know her, and this is her NY cabaret debut! Based in southern Rhode Island, Casteel is a singer and actress who also plays solo and dueling piano shows. Casteel's singing and comedy has always been inspired by Kahn's artistry. And like all of us, Casteel's life has had its ups and downs - with some moments very similar to Madeline's.

From the Cabaret Scenes review by Bart Greenberg: "Eden Casteel's Kahn Artist: Madeline and Me at first appeared to be yet another tribute to a unique and legendary singer/actor. Although Kahn certainly loomed large in the program, the evening was far more about Casteel and the effect that Kahn had upon her career and life. . . . The excellent script, co-written with Rod Ferguson, told the compelling story of two performers. . . Casteel held the stage with her deft acting and her fine singing."

KAHN ARTIST: Madeline And Me celebrates the trials and triumphs of Kahn and Casteel. With John M. Cook, piano. Directed by Faith Prince, co-written with Rod Ferguson, Music Direction by Jim Rice and Bobby Peaco.

Songs by Randy Newman, Clarence "Frogman" Henry, Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler, Stephen Sondheim, Mel Brooks, Jason Robert Brown, Michael Cohen, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Heitzman and Reid, and more. Notable: Also included is a special "medley" of Kahn's most memorable movie lines and moments ("Flames! On the side of my face!" . . "In our circles, in our circles. . . ")

Tickets $25 general, $20 MAC Members. Seating begins 45 minutes prior to showtime. Running time is approximately 70 minutes. $20 minimum, must include two drinks. CASH ONLY. For reservations and information, visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.