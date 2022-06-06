Juneteenth Celebrations, Pride Week Shows & More Upcoming at Joe's Pub

Upcoming performances have been announced at Joe's Pub, from Tuesday, June 14 Through Monday, June 27.

Catch Generation Women, Chimytina, Erin Hill's Kate Bush Tribute, Joey Arias, Jeff Franzel, Julian Fleisher, Sophia Cleary And Much More Featuring Jazz, Comedy, Plus Tony Award Winner Britton Smith's Britton & The Sting!

Join Joe's Pub's Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration On June 19. Free and open to the public at Astor Plaza with Juneteenth Lp, Carmen Rodgers, And Nikara Warren From 2pm - 6pm Outdoors

Pride Week performances include an evening of original music celebrating queer luminaries from Taylor Mac & Matt Ray, Kevin Smith Kirkwood's Reprisal Of Classic Whitney - Alive!, Isaac Oliver's Sit Down Comedy, And ¡oso Fabuloso And The Bear Backs! Story Of A Queer Latino Bear.

Generation Women: My Greatest Achievement

Tuesday, June 14 at 7 PM

This month, we're celebrating success. We've invited our superstar line-up to tell us a story about an achievement of any kind. Life is often marked by "big" achievements-getting published/sober/to the top of Mt Everest-but small achievements can also represent significant progress. Maybe the fact they kept a fig plant alive or finally reorganized that bottom drawer is a metaphor for positive change in their life. Whatever they care to share, you can expect our usual blend of warmth and wit in a feel-good show that'll inspire you to keep striving for your achievements!

ChimyTina

Tuesday, June 14 at 9:30 PM

ChimyTina, the viral vocal-bass duo known for their innovative arrangements of jazz classics, remarkable interplay, and creative DIY-approach return with their new full length album Constellations. Made up of New York-based vocalist Martina DaSilva (The Ladybugs, Postmodern Jukebox) and much sought-after bassist Dan "Chimy" Chmielinski, ChimyTina first captured international attention in 2014 with the release of eye-catching duo performance videos, racking up hundreds of thousands of views and streams on social media. In 2019, the duo released their critically acclaimed debut A Very ChimyTina Christmas, which was praised by Rolling Stone and The New York Times for their "flexible chops and a gut-level creative connection."

Jeff Franzel

Wednesday, June 15 at 7:00 PM

Jeff Franzel will be performing solo piano entering his sixth year at Joe's Pub and is happy to be back performing after the pandemic. Jeff is an improviser and will be featuring jazz and pop classics as well as original compositions. Jeff has over 275 songs recorded internationally as well as 20 top ten singles. Artists such as Josh Groban, *NSYNC, Shawn Colvin, The Temptations, Placido Domingo, Clay Aiken and Rhys Lewis have recorded Jeff's songs. He has also accompanied Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and Mel Torme. Currently Jeff has a single featuring Imen Siar called Lonely People which was produced by Florence and The Machine. Jeff is a Yamaha artist.

Erin Hill: The Music of Kate Bush - Night-Scented Harp

Thursday, June 16 at 7:00 PM

Artist pronoun: she/her

Rock Harpist & Singer Erin Hill brings her electric harp and vocals back to Joe's Pub, singing and playing the music of Kate Bush. Erin will be singing and playing Kate Bush songs from almost all of Kate's albums, along with Erin's backing band of drums, percussion, violin, cello, flute, and pedal steel guitar.

Four Seasons Of Julian Fleisher

Thursday, June 16 at 9:30 PM

Julian Fleisher has been waiting two years to tell his story. And in that time, the story's only gotten weirder. Just like yours has. Backed by his legendary Rather Big Band and flanked by a glittering roster of very special guests, Fleisher will spend the year in residence telling the story of the many strange seasons of Love and other things on the stage of his creative home, Joe's Pub. Each performance will dive deeply into the elusive subjects of love, sex, nature, and time with Julian's signature blend of humor, charm, soaring vocals and roof-raising arrangements. It's been a long cold lonely Winter, Little Darling. Here comes the Sun.

Joey Arias: No One Knows EP

Friday, June 17 at 7:00PM and 9:30PM & Saturday, June 18 at 9:30PM

Back by popular demand, Joey Arias returns to Joe's Pub for the release of his new EP, NO ONE KNOWS. The classic band returns with added vocal backups and horn section.

A FREE JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION ON ASTOR PLAZA

Sunday, June 19 from 2PM - 6PM

Join Joe's Pub for our second annual Juneteenth Celebration, curated by Niama Safia Sandy, and featuring: Juneteenth LP at 2:00PM, Carmen Rodgers at 3:30PM, and Nikara Warren at 5:00PM. Juneteenth LP will also perform a ticketed show at Joe's Pub later the same evening.

Juneteenth LP

Sunday, June 19 at 2:00 PM at Astor Plaza

Juneteenth LP (Juneteenth Legacy Project) is a musical collaborative based in NYC, whose mission is to share the music of the African Diaspora through the unique lens of Black classically trained musicians with a focus on access, outreach and community building through music. Continually pushing boundaries in their musical and lecture offerings, Juneteenth LP brings together unexpected classical music and brilliantly crafted arrangements of more popular repertoire for a refreshing take on live performances and educational music experiences.

Carmen Rodgers

Sunday, June 19 at 3:00 PM at Astor Plaza

Solo Artist Carmen Rodgers has kept our attention with her music and talents for many years worldwide. With her most recent release of her fourth solo offering Hello Human, Vol.1, Carmen will walk you through the human experience with keenself-awareness. Produced by her own company Candigirl Music, Carmen is again showing the world that she is music and so much more. From the lush single "Again and Again" produced by bandmate and frequent collaborator Nicolay of The Foreign Exchange, to the follow-up self-love and determination anthem "Say So," Steady fans and newcomers to Carmen's world are in for a sonic treat!

Nikara Warren

Sunday, June 19 at 5:00 PM at Astor Plaza

Vibraphonist, composer, arranger, and educator Nikara Warren is a true Brooklynite. Born and bred in the eclectic and electric enclave, her family, her friends, her band, and her musical pedigree are a microcosm of the county at large.Nikara is taking vibes to the people with her infectious compositional sense, her post-modern patchwork of influences and cultural signposts, and her fearless musicality. Her bold quest comes from being well-versed in the vibraphone lineage, but seeking to adventure beyond it. Her debut album, Black Wall Street, represents a convergence of Nikara's personal, cultural,familial, and musical journeys. Here, she explores abstract sound-collage, hip-hop, jazz,neo-soul, Afro-Latino and Afro-Caribbean rhythms, and more!

Nnenna Ogwo & Juneteenth LP

Sunday, June 19 at 7:00 PM at Joe's Pub

Juneteenth LP (Juneteenth Legacy Project) is a musical collaborative of Black classically trained musicians who are continually pushing boundaries by bringing together unexpected classical music by Black classical composers and brilliantly crafted pop arrangements for a refreshing take on the live music experience. The Juneteenth Annual Celebration event at Joe's Pub was born not only out of the desire to celebrate Freedom Day, but also to introduce audiences to the often under-represented repertoire of the Black Diaspora.

Britton & The Sting

Sunday, June 19 at 9:30 PM at Joe's Pub

Recent Tony Award winner Britton Smith uses his funk liberation band Britton & The Sting to spread the gospel of authenticity and inclusion as the bridge to radical liberation. Britton self identifies as a Black Gay Mega Pastor, set on this earth to dismantle the systems and ideas of oppression that keep us from living our most authentic lives. Let's get Drunk and go to Church - the band's anthem speaks volumes about their mission and identity. The talented pack of musicians lead their congregation with an electric passion for funk, gospel, soul, and testimony. Their shows feel like church in all the best ways. Their last Joe's Pub show was a sold-out, roaring experience, so get your tickets now!

JOIN PRIDE WEEK PERFORMANCES

¡Oso Fabuloso & The Bear Backs!

Wednesday June 22 at 9:30 PM

¡Oso Fabuloso & The Bear Backs! tells the story of a queer Latino bear named Oso Fabuloso (C. Julian Jiménez), who has recently been dumped by a two-timing Daddy bear. In order to overcome his depression, Oso seeks the help of his therapist Dr. Calvo (P.K. Variance), who convinces him to use his gift of song to sing the blues away. Oso agrees to go on tour with his therapist/guitarist and his two best friends/backup singers, Gummy (Vasilios Leon) and Grizz (Joseph Distl), hoping it will cure him of his romantic woes!

Taylor Mac & Matt Ray: Songs from "Bark of Millions"

Monday, June 20 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm, Tuesday, June 21 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm

Monday, June 27, Tuesday, June 28, Wednesday, June 29, Thursday, June 30 at 7:00 PM

Taylor Mac and longtime musical partner Matt Ray return to Joe's Pub with songs from 'Bark of Millions,' a new evening of original music celebrating queer luminaries throughout history. Joined on stage by members of the band from Taylor's award-winning 'A 24-Decade History of Popular Music,' some new friends, and costumes by Machine Dazzle, these concerts promise to be full of surprises and revelry.

Kevin Smith Kirkwood

Thursday, June 23 at 9:30 PM

In CLASSIC WHITNEY, the legendary Whitney Houston has come back to earth, reincarnated in the body of Kevin Smith Kirkwood, to deliver a retrospective concert and celebration of some of her iconic live performances. Here, Whitney is backed by a full band and back-up singers (who also play her mother Cissy Houston, brother Gary, and other key figures in her life) and musical director Drew Wutke. With a script constructed from bits of her live concert banter, and re-enactments of her live concert musical arrangements, it's the ultimate Whitney tribute from the ultimate Whitney fan.

Isaac Oliver's Pride Spiral

Friday, June 24 at 9:30 PM

Writer/performer Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, The New York Times, "High Maintenance," "GLOW," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") returns to Joe's Pub for his annual New York Pride Weekend evening of solo sit-down comedy.

Sophia Cleary: It Gets Worse

Saturday June 25, Sunday June 26 at 9:30 PM

"It Gets Worse" is a triggering-adjacent solo show about the horror of relationships, specifically with oneself. An ex-doula originally hailing from New Jersey as a former goth with a perfect tan, Cleary tells the story of her realization that she is both a comedian and gay, an obviously cursed combination. Musing upon her most formative relationships as a through line, Cleary shepherds her audience through her innermost fantasies of love, revenge, birth, and transcendence. Side effects may include nausea, bisexuality, and self-awareness.

JOE'S PUB, a program of the Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional music of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist-including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, and Barbara Maier Gustern. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists from all over the world and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Daniel J. Watts, Liza Paul & Bahia Watson, Sunny Jain, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall, and treya lam. Joe's Pub is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: Lawrence Sumulong