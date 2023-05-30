Judy Kuhn to Perform at Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in June

Judy is known for her work on Broadway in such shows as Les Misérables, Chess, She Loves Me and Fun Home.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

10 Videos That Get Us Tapping Our Toes For STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE Starring Gavin L Photo 1 Gavin Lee To Channel FRED ASTAIRE
Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 Photo 2 Zoe Van Tieghem SPRINGS Into The Interviewee Seat
Interview: Matt Hawkins, Aurelia Williams of MY HEART SAYS GO Photo 3 Matt Hawkins And Aurelia Williams On MY HEART SAYS GO Concept Album
10 Videos To Get Us Worked Up For WOMEN OF AN ERA Starring Hannah Jane At Chelsea Table + Photo 4 Hannah Jane To Play Chelsea Table + Stage In New Show

10 Videos To Get Us Worked Up For WOMEN OF AN ERA Starring Hannah Jane At Chelsea Table + Stage

Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN invites you to spend an intimate evening with the multiple Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award nominee Judy Kuhn. Judy will perform for two evenings, Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

Judy is known for her work on Broadway in such shows as Les Misérables, Chess, She Loves Me and Fun Home. She sang the title role in Disney’s Pocahontas, including her rendition of “Colors of the Wind,” which won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for “Best Original Song.”

In addition to her work on stage, film and television, Judy has appeared on concert stages around the world including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall and London’s Royal Albert Hall. She has recorded four solo albums: Just in Time: Judy Kuhn Sings Jule Styne; Rodgers, Rodgers & Guettel; All This Happiness; and Serious Playground: The Songs of Laura Nyro.

Feinstein’s is thrilled to welcome Judy to this intimate venue and wants to share this unforgettable experience with you.

Judy shared her feelings on doing this show, as well. "I am so excited to share this show with the audiences at Feinstein’s at the Carmichael. I am going to sing old favorites from shows I have been in like Chess and She Loves Me as well as new favorites from Hamilton, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb and more. AND I will be accompanied by the wonderful Todd Almond who will be joining me on some duets!”

Todd Almond is a writer and performer whose theatrical credits include original music for Sarah Ruhl’s Stage Kiss; original music and lyrics for the Public Theater/Public Works’ The Tempest; original book for Girlfriend; original music and lyrics for Yale Rep’s We Have Always Lived in the Castle; and original music and lyrics for The Odyssey at the Old Globe in San Diego. Todd both produced and served as musical director for Sherie Rene Scott’s album All Will Be Well as well as the show on which the album was based, Piece of Meat. Almond also music-directs for Broadway’s Laura Benanti and can be heard on her live album In Constant Search of the Right Kind of Attention.

Judy herself most recently appeared in John Doyle’s production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins at Classic Stage Company. In 2018/19 she starred in the Olivier Award-winning production of Fiddler on the Roof directed by Trevor Nunn in London’s West End for which she received her 2nd Olivier Award nomination. On Broadway she starred as Helen Bechdel in Fun Home (Tony & Drama League Award Nominations) a role she created in the original Public Theater production for which she won the 2014 Lucille Lortell Award.

This is an amazing opportunity to see an international star right here on a local stage. Get your tickets today. Both shows begin at 7:30 pm with doors opening at 5:30.

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN’S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein’s is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Robbie Rozelle, Marquis Hitchcock & John Michael Dias to Join Robert Bannon at 54 Belo Photo
Robbie Rozelle, Marquis Hitchcock & John Michael Dias to Join Robert Bannon at 54 Below

Robert Bannon will be joined on stage by Robbie Rozelle, Marquis Hitchcock and John Michael Dias ('Miss Evita Loca') at 54 BELOW on June 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm.

Marcus Perkins Bejarano and Kim Jinhyoung Perform BRAINWASHED! at The Green Room 42 Photo
Marcus Perkins Bejarano and Kim Jinhyoung Perform BRAINWASHED! at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present BRAINWASHED!, a selection of songs by Marcus Perkins Bejarano and Kim Jinhyoung, on Sunday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Interview: Clint Holmes of BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY at 54 Below Photo
Interview: Clint Holmes of BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY at 54 Below

Peter Allen…. Clint Holmes. The music of the Aussie showman presented by the Vegas showman at 54 Below.

YOUNGER THAN SPRINGTIME Comes to the AIP Annual Cabaret Festival Photo
YOUNGER THAN SPRINGTIME Comes to the AIP Annual Cabaret Festival

Artists in Partnership, Inc. will present its annual Cabaret Festival on June 10-11, 2023 at the Long Beach Public Library. This year's festival Younger Than Springtime will be honoring youth and The Great American Songbook featuring pianist/vocalist Quintin Harris and chanteuse Artemisia LeFay.


More Hot Stories For You

YOUNGER THAN SPRINGTIME Comes to the AIP Annual Cabaret FestivalYOUNGER THAN SPRINGTIME Comes to the AIP Annual Cabaret Festival
THE FUNCTION to Honor Mykal Kilgore at The Green Room 42 in JuneTHE FUNCTION to Honor Mykal Kilgore at The Green Room 42 in June
ALOHA OY! THE CABARET to Return in June at PangeaALOHA OY! THE CABARET to Return in June at Pangea
54 Below to Present 54 SINGS 2000S TV TOP BOPS in July54 Below to Present 54 SINGS 2000S TV TOP BOPS in July

Videos

Video: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video Video: On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GMA Video
Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GMA
Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video
Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You