Judy Kuhn to Perform at Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in June

Judy is known for her work on Broadway in such shows as Les Misérables, Chess, She Loves Me and Fun Home.
POPULAR
Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN invites you to spend an intimate evening with the multiple Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award nominee Judy Kuhn. Judy will perform for two evenings, Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.
Judy is known for her work on Broadway in such shows as Les Misérables, Chess, She Loves Me and Fun Home. She sang the title role in Disney’s Pocahontas, including her rendition of “Colors of the Wind,” which won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for “Best Original Song.”
In addition to her work on stage, film and television, Judy has appeared on concert stages around the world including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall and London’s Royal Albert Hall. She has recorded four solo albums: Just in Time: Judy Kuhn Sings Jule Styne; Rodgers, Rodgers & Guettel; All This Happiness; and Serious Playground: The Songs of Laura Nyro.
Feinstein’s is thrilled to welcome Judy to this intimate venue and wants to share this unforgettable experience with you.
Judy shared her feelings on doing this show, as well. "I am so excited to share this show with the audiences at Feinstein’s at the Carmichael. I am going to sing old favorites from shows I have been in like Chess and She Loves Me as well as new favorites from Hamilton, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb and more. AND I will be accompanied by the wonderful Todd Almond who will be joining me on some duets!”
Todd Almond is a writer and performer whose theatrical credits include original music for Sarah Ruhl’s Stage Kiss; original music and lyrics for the Public Theater/Public Works’ The Tempest; original book for Girlfriend; original music and lyrics for Yale Rep’s We Have Always Lived in the Castle; and original music and lyrics for The Odyssey at the Old Globe in San Diego. Todd both produced and served as musical director for Sherie Rene Scott’s album All Will Be Well as well as the show on which the album was based, Piece of Meat. Almond also music-directs for Broadway’s Laura Benanti and can be heard on her live album In Constant Search of the Right Kind of Attention.
Judy herself most recently appeared in John Doyle’s production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins at Classic Stage Company. In 2018/19 she starred in the Olivier Award-winning production of Fiddler on the Roof directed by Trevor Nunn in London’s West End for which she received her 2nd Olivier Award nomination. On Broadway she starred as Helen Bechdel in Fun Home (Tony & Drama League Award Nominations) a role she created in the original Public Theater production for which she won the 2014 Lucille Lortell Award.
This is an amazing opportunity to see an international star right here on a local stage. Get your tickets today. Both shows begin at 7:30 pm with doors opening at 5:30.
Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.
Feinstein’s is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You