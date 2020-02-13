Josephine Beavers is Heading to the Feinstein's/54 Below Stage to Perform a Tribute to the Great American Songbook

It's never too late to follow your passion in life. At 74, Josephine is returning to the stage after a long hiatus, touring in support of her recently released album Prime Time (link to her music), a tribute to the Great American Songbook.

On March 11, vocalist Josephine Beavers and the Ed Vodicka Quintet will perform songs off the album and other standards at Feinstein's/54 Below in Midtown, Manhattan.

Accompanied by the world-class Ed Vodicka Quintet, Beavers will sing selections from her recently released Capitol album, "Prime Time," breathing fresh, new energy into the works of George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Jimmy Van Heusen, and other pillars in the pantheon of popular song.

Show Info

What: Josephine Beavers and the Ed Vodicka Quintet sing Gershwin, Porter & More

When: March 11, 2020; Doors open at 9:00pm

Where: Feinstein's/54 Below, 254 W 54th St. Cellar, New York, NY 10019

Tickets: https://sforce.co/31x1FSW

About Josephine Beavers

Beginning at age 3, when she impulsively tried to jump onto the stage and join Ella Fitzgerald at a Howard Theater concert, Josephine Beavers knew she was born to sing. She absorbed the spirit and vocal techniques of those artists who specialized in the Great American Songbook, learning most of all the responsibility of bringing these works to full musical life in her unique way. After marrying McDonald's executive Robert Beavers Jr. and relocating to Chicago, she would headline at corporate events, open for The Count Basie Orchestra at the Regal Theater and tour with the McDonald's All-American High School Band. After years of setting music aside to concentrate on her family, Beavers is back with her album, Prime Time.





