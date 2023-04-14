Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Minnock to Return to Birdland Theater This Month 2023 With NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman

The impressionable vocalist will perform a selection of tunes off his most recent albums on Dot Time Records - Simplicity and Herring Cove.

Apr. 14, 2023  

John Minnock to Return to Birdland Theater This Month 2023 With NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman

Renowned jazz vocalist John Minnock will return to Birdland Theater alongside NEA Jazz master, saxophonist and composer Dave Liebman on April 27 at 8:30PM. Regaled as a groundbreaking storyteller of wit and candor, John Minnock breathes novelty into the familiar Great American Sonbook as well as LGBTQ subject matter. Birdland Theater guests can anticipate a night of keen interpretations, heartfelt narratives and superior musicianship at Minnock's upcoming concert. Tickets range in price from $20-$30, and can be reserved Click Here.

The impressionable vocalist will perform a selection of tunes off his most recent albums on Dot Time Records - Simplicity and Herring Cove, both of which feature Liebman as an executive producer and player. The decorated EGOT nominee and composer David Shire also has his footprints marked on Minnock's discography, as Minnock has become known for his distinctive interpretations of Shire's work. Shire has an expanded role on Minnock's next album, which will also be previewed on April 27.

Minnock will be accompanied by his usual outfit, which includes Liebman, bassist Mark Lewandowski, drummer Pablo Eluchans and pianist Sean Mason.

Praised by Downbeat Magazine for his "courageous storytelling" and phrasing that "seamlessly veers from romantic to lighthearted and acerbic", John Minnock is a musical chameleon with a unique perspective. Winner of the 2019 NYC Readers Jazz Award for Best Male Vocalist (cosigned by Hot House Jazz Magazine and Jazzmobile), the master song interpreter expresses his thrill to revisit Birdland alongside such esteemed collaborators.

"It's really wonderful to be returning to Birdland. I've seen so many great jazz performances there, many of which were Dave Liebman himself," Minnock said in a statement. "It's an honor to be back here."

John Minnock will perform at Birdland Theater (315 W 44th Street in New York City) on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30PM. Tickets and more information are available Click Here.




