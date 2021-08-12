Joe's Pub Returns in October and Announces Fall Programming with Sandra Bernhard, Bridget Everett & More

Joe's Pub will reopen this fall ushering in the best in live music and performance to New York City with tickets on sale today at 4pm ET - view full programming.

The dynamic fall season unofficially kicks off September 17 with Friday Night Cabaret outdoors on Astor Place. The variety show is hosted by singer/comedian Larry Owens and pianist/composer Henry Koperski. Free to the public with additional performers to be announced later.

Joe's Pub will open its doors and launch the fall season on October 5 with Justin Vivian Bond and The Illustrious Blacks concluding on December 31 celebrating New Year's Eve with Sandra Bernhard. The fall shows run from Tuesday through Saturday with one or two night shows on Sundays and Monday nights. For the first time ever the venue introduces $10 Tuesdays for all shows running from October through December.

In addition to a mosaic of nightly performances, Joe's Pub offers opportunities like New York Voices, an artist commissioning program that helps musicians develop original work. Artists and performers from Joe's Pub artist development programs such as Vanguard, New York Voices and Joe's Pub Working Group (JPWG) are featured this fall. The honorees are Laurie Anderson (current Vanguard) and Nona Hendryx (2018 Vanguard); Justin Vivian Bond (alum), Martha Redbone (alum), Toshi Reagon (alum), Bridget Everett (alum) and Murray Hill (alum) from New York Voices; Haig Papazian (current), Ike Ufomadu (alum), Yacine Boulares (alum) and Celisse (alum) from Joe's Pub Working Group.

Plus Laurie Anderson's Vanguard Award and Residency will be extended through August 2022 as will the current cohort of the Joe's Pub Working Group with Salty Brine, Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Jaime Lozano, Roopa Mahadevan, and Kirsten Maxwell.

"We eagerly anticipate reopening the doors of Joe's Pub to our audiences and artists this fall with a performance calendar filled with New York-based artists in celebration of the resilience of our community," said Alex Knowlton, Director of Joe's Pub. "You'll see artists who have been performing at Joe's since the beginning over twenty years ago alongside many making their Joe's Pub debut, as well as pairings of artists from within the Joe's Pub extended family to facilitate creative dialogue and audience discovery. It is our mission to be a home for performers representing all genres, whose artistically adventurous work reflects the innumerable stories, traditions, and experiences of the audiences who represent New York City."

All ticket holders are required to show proof of a complete FDA or WHO authorized vaccination for access into the Public Theater's facility and theaters. Complete vaccination is also required for all theater staff and artists. A complete vaccination means having received a final FDA or WHO vaccination dose at least 14 days before the performance date. Proof along with a government-issued photo I.D., such as a driver's license, passport or IDNYC is also required. There will be no vaccination exemption for anyone attending a performance in Joe's Pub, due to food and beverage service.

Fall Programming:

Friday Night Cabaret with Henry Koperski and Larry Owens

Friday, September 17 on Astor Place, 6pm-8pm

As part of the annual Joe's Pub @ Astor series, presented in partnership with the Village Alliance. Pianist/composer Henry Koperski and singer/comedian Larry Owens will host a variety show - free and open to the public and outdoors.

Justin Vivian Bond: Storming the Glamparts with opener The Illustrious Blacks

Tuesday, October 5 - Saturday, October 9

Justin Vivian Bond proudly reopens Joe's Pub! JVB crawls out of the gutter with joy and rage to take back the spotlight, and recharge the stage.

Sondre Lerche

Sunday, October 10

Norwegian Grammy-winning artist, Sondre Lerche's eclectic and melodic debut, Faces Down, written and recorded when he was just 16, was listed as one of the most remarkable debuts by Rolling Stone.

Martha Redbone: Indigenous Funk Party

Monday, October 11

Martha Redbone and her band of Funkateers honor and celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day with traditional songs, rhythm and blues, and funk.

Kludge: Curated by Laurie Anderson

Tuesday, October 12 - Saturday, October 16

Join us for five nights of Kludge. Curated by Vanguard Residency artist Laurie Anderson featuring poet Anne Carson, musician and composer Arto Lindsay, writer Lafcadio Cass, and cellist Rubin Kodheli.

Queen Esther: Gild the Black Lily

Presented in Partnership with YoungArts

Sunday, October 17

Harlem-based vocalist, songwriter, musician, and solo performer Queen Esther uses her Southern roots as a touchstone to sonically explore cultural mores in America.

Malik Work: NYC Verses @ Work

Monday, October 18

NYC native MC, poet, actor, writer, and rapper Malik Work bares his soul and shares his story connecting the world of hip-hop and jazz.

Taylor Mac's Sugar in the Tank: New Songs About Queer People

Tuesday, October 19 - Saturday, October 23

Taylor Mac returns to Joe's Pub with Sugar In the Tank, an evening of original songs created in collaboration with Judy's longtime music director and arranger Matt Ray.

EPIC Players: Epic Villains - A Wickedly Inclusive Cabaret

Sunday, October 24 - Monday, October 25

Join the neuro-inclusive company of The EPIC Players, along with their Broadway friends, as they perform songs to honor everyone's favorite villains and monsters this Halloween!

The Bad Plus

Tuesday, October 26 - Saturday, October 30

The Bad Plus are the ultimate originals. A democratic unit with a clear vision and a refusal to conform to convention that continues to push boundaries as founding members Reid Anderson (bass) and Dave King (drums) embark on a new piano-less incarnation of the band with Ben Monder (guitar) and Chris Speed (tenor saxophone).

The Bowery Boys: Ghost Stories of Old New York

Sunday, October 31

Every October, Tom and Greg present their annual Halloween ghost story podcasts, conjuring the spooky folklore and mysterious urban legends.

The Skivvies: The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show

Monday, November 1

The Skivvies return to Joe's Pub for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show, a Halloween treat that puts the signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp on the iconic songs from the cult favorite.

Yacine Boulares & the Habibi Festival Band featuring Kinan Azmeh, Alsarah & Esraa Warda with Opener Haig Papazian

Tuesday, November 2 - Friday, November 5

Nightly guests from Morocco, Sudan and Syria share a special sneak peek of Habibi Festival, a three-day festival immersing New Yorkers in the full spectrum of music coming out of the MENA region, from the ancient to the electronic.

Kaoru Watanabe: Incense

Sunday, November 7

Formerly of KODO with collaborators including Yo-Yo Ma, Wes Anderson, Jason Moran, and Mikhail Baryshnikov, Kaoru Watanabe created new music while in quarantine.

Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis & Friends: Fierce Love & Radical Change in These Hot Mess TImes

Monday, November 8

Join us for an evening with Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis as we discover a new path forward and celebrate the launch of Dr. Lewis's new book, FIERCE LOVE: A Bold Path to Ferocious Courage and Rule-Breaking Kindness That Can Heal the World.

Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely

Tuesday November 9 - Thursday, November 11

Toshi Reagon is a one-woman celebration of all that's dynamic, progressive and uplifting in American music. She will also perform on November 12 and 13 with Lizz Wright.

Toshi Reagon & Lizz Wright

Friday, November 12 - Saturday, November 13

Lizz Wright has garnered widespread attention as one of the most venerable popular singers of her generation through the release of five critically-acclaimed albums.

Nona Hendryx: Thanks But No Thanksgiving

Sunday, November 14

Join Nona Hendryx (recipient of our 2018 Vanguard Award & Residency) for a celebration of Indigenous and Afro culture.

disOrientalism Part 1: The NuyorAsian Arts Scene Curated by Kate Rigg

Monday, November 15

Top notch talent from the worlds of concert dance, spoken word, rock, electronica and stand-up comedy, all in one electrifying show.

Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force

Presented in Partnership with YoungArts

Tuesday, November 16 - Saturday, November 20

Award-winning vocalist Jazzmeia Horn will perform songs from her September 10 release, Dear Love, a recording that brims with the combination of her assured delivery and spoken word.

Michael Mayo

Sunday, November 21

Twentysomething singer-composer Michael Mayo has created a musical path centered around the innovative elements of R&B and Jazz performing songs from his latest album, Bones.

Reverend Billy & The Stop Shopping Choir: Celebrating 20 Years of Radical Performance in New York City

Sunday, November 28

Reverend Billy & The Stop Shopping Choir spin through cycles of political action, spiritual revival, and performance spectacle.

Bridget Everett and The Tender Moments with opener Celisse

Tuesday, November 30 - Saturday, December 4

Bridget's legendary take-no-prisoners live show is a perennial sold-out hit and has garnered a faithful cult following.

Peppermint: A Girl Like Me...

Sunday, December 5 - Monday, December 6

In this intimate concert, Ru Paul's Drag Race alum, Peppermint, shares original songs and stories of her fight to navigate the paths of queerness and Blackness, in her search for love.

The Loser's Lounge: The Songs of George Harrison

Tuesday, December 7 - Saturday, December 11

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge present The Songs of George Harrison! Featuring songs from George Harrison's solo albums, as well as his iconic work with The Beatles.

Murray Hill: A Murray Little Christmas with Opener Ike Ufomadu

Tuesday, December 14 - Saturday, December 18

Murray Hill (aka Mr. Showbiz) gives the much-needed gift of holiday cheer with his legendary Yuletide holiday show: A Murray Little Christmas.

Yemen Blues with Opener Ahmed Alshaiba

Tuesday, December 21 - Thursday, December 23

The mambo and North African rhythms create a joyful and deep foundation, while the vocals conjure ancient Arabic chants, funk, and blues.

Sandra Bernhard: Bern it Down with Opener Unitard

Sunday, December 26 - Friday, December 31

Break in your social skills at Joe's Pub with Lady Bernhard's annual holiday show. A little bit of glamour, a touch of indulgence, a breezy melody, and a couple of strong drinks. Tickets are on sale in September