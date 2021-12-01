Joe's Pub Announces 2022 January and February Winter Programming

Joe's Pub has announced their winter programming for 2022 starting in January through February with two shows each evening. In addition, the venue will welcome its former sous chef, Ricky Mungaray back to the kitchen as Executive Chef.

The unforgettable line-up features iconic cabaret from Amber Martin, Bridget Everett, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Kim David Smith, and Joey Arias; a Flamenco Festival favorite dancer Nélida Tirado; the spellbinding storytelling series from House of SpeakEasy and Generation Women with and a showcase of the magnificent breadth of American music from Bob DiPiero, J. Hoard, Mykal Kilgore, Shaina Taub, Sunny Jain, Stephanie Chou, and Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely.

Plus, Under The Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert will be back at Joe's Pub in January as part of The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival featuring artists who are inventively exploring the intersections of music and theater. The performers in this year's lineup are alums or current members of Joe's Pub's artist development programs: Alicia Hall Moran (New York Voices 2020), Migguel Anggelo (Joe's Pub Working Group 2019), and Salty Brine (Joe's Pub Working Group 2020-2022). New York Voices is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

UNDER THE RADAR + JOE'S PUB: IN CONCERT

Re-engineering the intersection of music and theater.

Good News, or Harry the Dog with Salty Brine

Wednesday, January 12, 16, 19, 21, 23

GOOD NEWS, OR HARRY THE DOG is the latest installment in The Living Record Collection, a series of cabaret performances which deftly weave together iconic, popular albums with major cultural touchstones from classic literature to opera and beyond.

LatinXoxo with Migguel Anggelo

Thursday, January 13, 16, 18, 20

LATINXOXO is Migguel Anggelo's nonconforming and self-accepting rallying cry: a break from "Latin Lover" clichés and his own Venezuelan father's gendered expectations. It is a queer, artful mashup of theater, humor, physical movement, and sumptuous song selections-spanning decades of pop hits, his own compositions, and the Spanish boleros of his youth.

the motown project with Alicia Moran

Tuesday, January 18 - Saturday, January 22

An underground classic returns: Motown's greatest hits and Opera's gems collide in this Nightlife event. Emphasizing the beauty of Motown songwriting, Moran sings 1967 and 1867 as earnestly as she does 1667 and often all in the same musical breath.

JOE'S PUB WINTER 2022 PROGRAMMING

Jill Sobule

Tuesday, January 4 at 7PM

Jill will perform many of her socially conscious songs, while somehow bringing levity to her show in these strange and dark times.

Amber Martin: Bathhouse Bette



Tuesday, January 4 at 9:30PM

Grab your favorite bath towel, robe, caftan or the like, and prepare to get a little steamy as Amber Martin pays hot tribute to the bawdy, sometimes naughty comedy, and beautiful music of Bette Midler in this budding period. Our audience is encouraged to come dressed in your most creative "bathhouse" looks! Go-go dancers included!

Grand Ole Pubry

Wednesday, January 5 at 9:30PM

Grand Ole Pubry is Downtown NYC, USA's own country music-themed variety show and hootenanny hosted by Jim Andralis (Jim Andralis & the Syntonics, The Isotoners), Jenn Harris (New York is Dead, Silence! The Musical) and Neal Medlyn (Champagne Jerry, Neal Medlyn's Pop Star Series).

Claudia Acuña

Thursday, January 6 at 7PM

Claudia Acuña takes stock of her past via songs new and old. It's the work of a woman reborn from the ashes, stronger, wiser, and more expressive than ever.

Subtle Pride: Live in Concert

Thursday, January 6 at 9:30PM

Subtle Pride is an improvisational voice band known for their surreal concert performances of hyper-original pop music. Representing a confluence of several disparate mediums, the four-person celebrity of Subtle Pride is comprised of Misha Brooks (Paramount Plus's Players), Zach Donovan (Waif Magazine), Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bill & Ted Face the Music, Netflix's Atypical), and Mina Walker (Daisy the Great).

Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet Featuring Mika Stoltzman

Friday, January 7 at 7PM

The Latin GRAMMY winning Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet is joined by the virtuoso marimba artist Mika Stoltzman, a rare treat as she adds the gorgeous sound of this amazing instrument to the beautiful, traditional sound of the tango quartet.



Adrienne Truscott/Paige Turner's 24-Minute Missunderstanding of Song, Time, and Jeenyus

Friday, January 7 at 9:30PM

Form-busting performance artist Adrienne Truscott returns to Joe's Pub to become Paige Turner, forgotten cabaret legend and figment of her own imagination. Paige and her all-lady band, led by guitar heroine Viva DeConcini (Taylor Mac; Machine Dazzle), are here to truly misinterpret and pervert some of the best and worst songs ever written.

Generation Women: Best Of

Saturday, January 8 at 7PM

Generation Women is a multigenerational storytelling night that invites a woman or non-binary performer in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s+ to share an original true story on a theme. You won't want to miss these hilarious and heartwarming stories from iconic performers of all ages.

The Pink Room Burlesque's Miss Twin Peaks Pageant: The Return

Saturday, January 8 at 9:30PM

The Pink Room Burlesque is a tribute to, and satire of, the works of David Lynch. Since the anniversary of Laura Palmer's death in February of 2011, Francine and The Pink Room cast have covered everything from Twin Peaks, Fire Walk With Me, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart, Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead & Inland Empire.



Rubin Kodheli Trio with Trevor Dunn & Brian Chase / Abbie from Mars, Curated by Laurie Anderson



Sunday, January 9 at 7PM

Abbie from Mars is an experimental pop musician and tap dancer with a penchant for improvisation, noise, and performance art. Her live act includes improvised tap dance with electronic processing, as well as partially choreographed performances of her original songs. Composer Rubin Kodheli is a celebrated, versatile, genre-transcending creative rebel. His compositions appear in feature films such as Precious (2009), and his collaborators include genre defining artists Laurie Anderson, Philip Glass, Henry Threadgill, Christian McBride, Meredith Monk, Joan Jett, Tom Harrell, and Snoop Dogg.



Justin Elizabeth Sayre: Assorted Fruit

Sunday, January 9 at 9:30PM

A new, monthly, queer variety show from the people that brought you The Meeting. Join host Justin Elizabeth Sayre and fabulosity director Dusty Childers, for Assorted Fruit! An all queer, all fun night of the best in queer talent from all over New York and the world. A new look at Queer art with lots of new faces and some of your favorites!

Shaina Taub

Tuesday, January 11 & Saturday, 15 at 7PM; Thursday, January 13 at 9:30PM

Award-winning songwriter and Public Theater Artist-in-Residence Shaina Taub and her band kick off the new year with a string of intimate shows, as she gears up for the world premiere of her original musical Suffs at The Public this spring. Followed by the pre-Broadway run of The Devil Wears Prada, for which she's writing the score with Sir Elton John. These concerts also mark the launch of her highly anticipated forthcoming album on Atlantic Records, Songs of the Great Hill.



Michela's Love Movement

Friday, January 14 at 9:30PM

Love Movement is not your ordinary band. This ensemble, led by tap artist Michela Marino Lerman, is a hybrid of the highest levels of musicianship and hoofing. This group incorporates original music, spirituals, jazz, traditional and electronic tap boards.

Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East

Saturday, January 15 at 9:30PM

Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East (Smithsonian Folkways 2020) encompasses myriad facets of Jain's identity both as a first-generation as a global musician, from his own family's immigration story to his eclectic musical upbringing.

Chris Pierce

Saturday, January 22 at 7PM

Chris Pierce's 2021 album, American Silence, has garnered massive critical acclaim from NPR, SiriusXM, The Bluegrass Situation, No Depression, Rolling Stone Country, Americana UK, and more. Pierce has done worldwide headlining tours and has performed on stage with Seal, Cold War Kids, Al Green, Rodrigo y Gabriella, Keb'Mo', and many more.



Sophia Cleary: It Gets Worse

Sunday, January 23 at 9:30PM

Sophia Cleary's It Gets Worse is a triggering-adjacent solo show about the horror of relationships, specifically with oneself. An ex-doula originally hailing from New Jersey as a former goth with a perfect tan, Cleary tells the story of her realization that she is both a comedian and gay, an obviously cursed combination. Musing upon her most formative relationships as a through line, Cleary shepherds her audience through her innermost fantasies of love, revenge, birth, and transcendence. Side effects may include nausea, bisexuality, and self-awareness.

The Civilians: Courtroom

Monday, January 24 at 7PM

The Civilians presents Courtroom - an evening of theater, music and poetry created from true stories of the courtroom. The cast of Courtroom perform interviews with lawyers, judges, witnesses, and more, including noted prison activist Albert Woodfox. Grammy Award winner Mike Mattison shares original songs created for the show, and acclaimed poet Martín Espada reads his poem Jumping off the Mystic Tobin Bridge.

Kevin Smith Kirkwood is Classic Whitney - Alive!

Monday, January 24 at 9:30PM

Classic Whitney - Alive! The hit solo show from Broadway's Kevin Smith Kirkwood, celebrates its triumphant post-pandemic return to Joe's Pub AND remembers five years of performances with this new GREATEST HITS SHOW! With a script constructed from bits of her live concert banter, and re-enactments of her live concert musical arrangements, it's the ultimate Whitney tribute from the ultimate Whitney fan.

RighteousGIRLS

Tuesday, January 25 at 7PM

As RighteousGIRLS, New York-based flutist Gina Izzo and pianist Erika Dohi "Rattle speakers and expectations with stop-time razzle, vocal (flute-talk) and electronic (phaser) effects" (NYC Jazz Record).

Neal Medlyn: Comeback Comeback

Tuesday, January 25 at 9:30PM

Elvis Presley has returned to the land of the living, ready to resume his career. Starting from scratch, he's opening his Comeback Special Off-Off Broadway, in a city that never quite got him.

J. Hoard

Wednesday, January 26 at 7PM

J. Hoard is a Brooklyn-based artist. In one performance you are given the core of the Black church and the allure of "The Great White Way" (Broadway). His original compositions and arrangements easily shift genres to articulate his vivid songwriting.

Toshi Reagon & BIGLovely: The Sacred Music Show - The Bernice Johnson Reagon Songbook

Wednesday-Saturday, January 26-29 at 9:30PM and Sunday, January 30 at 7PM

Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely return for Toshi's 38th annual birthday celebration. Reagon's annual birthday shows have become staples of the New York performance ecosystem, and these 5 performances will mark an incredible artist's journey.

House of SpeakEasy: Seriously Entertaining

January 27, February 8, April 6, and June 7 at 7PM

Seriously Entertaining is House of SpeakEasy's acclaimed series of literary cabarets where authors take the stage to riff and ruminate informally, dinner-theater-style, on the evening's theme.

Stephanie Chou: LianXi - Connection, A Lunar New Year Celebration

Friday, January 28 at 7PM

Stephanie Chou's music combines classical and Chinese influences with Western jazz and pop to create an entirely original, unique musical world. "LianXi" means "connection" in Mandarin, and tonight will be a celebration of Lunar New Year/Year of the Tiger and our collective human re-connection as our experience evolves through the pandemic.

Joey Arias: No One Knows

Saturday, January 30 at 9:30PM

The show will feature new songs from Joey Arias' upcoming EP called NO ONE KNOWS. The classic band returns, with additional vocalists and a horn section.

Joel Perez: Playing with Myself

Monday, January 31 at 9:30PM

Step into the mind of Joel Perez as he loops his way through songs and stories about growing up as a queer Puerto Rican ex-Pentecostal. Watch as he humorously inspects the many dumb layers of the human experience. Part cabaret, part stand-up, part storytelling, fully STUPID.

Darlinda Just Darlinda: Year in Rainbow LIVE!

Tuesday, February 1 at 9:30PM

Darlinda Just Darlinda brings you Year in Rainbow Live, the BEST of Year in Rainbow, incorporating previous works from One Woman Rainbow (Joe's Pub 2019). Join us for a colorful jaunt, a year concentrated into one night for YEAR in RAINBOW LIVE!

Amanda Duarte: Your Mom

Wednesday, February 2 at 9:30PM

Join writer-performer and barren, child-eating sex witch Amanda Duarte (Staying Alive, Dead Darlings) as she wades through the amniotic Chablis of her matriline, exploring the salt-and-pepper roots of internalized misogyny, the politisexual journey of the Manhattan Bridge footpath, and why our moms keep voting for people who hate them.



Gideon King & City Blog

Thursday, February 3 at 9:30PM

Gideon King & City Blog will perform songs from Love Knot, their dazzling, three-song EP released in May 2020. Hinting at everything from Seal and Lianne La Havas to Stevie Wonder and Steely Dan, the collection is both sophisticated and accessible, weaving its way through unexpected changes with lush arrangements and addictive hooks that blur the lines between jazz, rock, folk, and soul.

Carl Hancock Rux: SP REMIX

Friday, February 4 at 7PM

Carl Hancock Rux is a polymath who considers music as an integral part of his writing. He has recorded over five albums and performed all over the world. The New York Times described Rux as a "breathlessly inventive multimedia artist." The show is a riff on a recent late-night performance in Stoney Point.



The Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret

Saturday, February 5 at 7PM and 9:30PM

The Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret will make you forget everything you know about drag. This is a wild and woolly rock-and-roll drag cabaret starring Miss Martha Graham Cracker, the world's tallest and hairiest drag queen. Each set will be a different show!

Joey Taranto

Sunday, February 6 at 9:30PM

Joey Taranto is a New Orleans native who has been performing on Broadway for over a decade. He made his debut starring in Rock of Ages and appeared in the original companies of both Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark and Kinky Boots. He was also a part of the Emmy Award Winning cast of "Jesus Christ Superstar Live" on NBC and most recently Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center.



Christian De Gré Cárdenas: Twisted Operettas, Vol. II

Monday, February 7 at 7PM

From the dark and twisted mind of Mexican composer and New York Innovative Award nominee Christian De Gré Cárdenas comes the second volume of his macabre eclectic journey through fifteen years of collaboration with Mind The Art Entertainment.

Mykal Kilgore

Saturday, February 12 at 7PM & 9:30PM

Mykal Kilgore's artistry cuts through traditional barriers and represents the hope of gospel, the soul of R&B and the vulnerability of country. The singer/songwriter's debut album, A Man Born Black was released in 2019 and was an exploration of faith, loss, the stumble and spills on the way to maturity, and the beauty of hope and love.

Jamie Leonhart: The Illusion of Blue

Thursday, February 10 at 7PM

"The Illusion of Blue" is a collection of compositions that explore love, loss, commitment, and rebirth through themes of water and other natural settings. Nature is the grand inspiration for most of the songs, which artist Jamie Leonhart has created and curated over the recent past. This evening will be a celebration of this project and a jubilant return to performing live for Leonhart.

yMusic, Curated by Laurie Anderson

Sunday, February 13 at 7PM

Founded in New York City in 2008, yMusic believes in presenting excellent, emotionally communicative music, regardless of style or idiom. Their virtuosic execution and unique configuration (string trio, flute, clarinet, and trumpet) has attracted the attention of high profile collaborators-from Paul Simon to Bill T. Jones to Ben Folds-and inspired original works by some of today's foremost composers, including Nico Muhly, Missy Mazzoli and Andrew Norman. Ms. Anderson is not guaranteed to be present at the shows she curates.

Isaac Oliver is Your Valentine

Sunday, February 13 at 9:30PM and Monay, February 14 at 7PM

Writer/performer Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, The New York Times, HBO's "High Maintenance," Netflix's "GLOW," Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") returns to Joe's Pub for his annual Valentine's solo sit-down comedy.

Bob DiPiero's Songwriter's Series featuring Payton Smith and Ronnie Bowman

Thursday, February 17 & Friday, February 18 at 7PM

Hall of Fame Songwriter Bob DiPiero has been responsible for an uninterrupted string of country music hits. One of Nashville's most prolific and consistent songwriters, Bob possesses a humble drive to keep learning and stay relevant. He has had over 1,000 songs recorded by other artists, countless hit singles, and an astounding 15 #1 hits.

Nona Hendryx & Mamafunk

Saturday, February 19 at 9:30PM

Revolutionary art-rock, new-wave goddess Nona Hendryx is a celebrated vocalist, record producer, songwriter, musician and author tackles social issues, love and politics. Hendryx's legendary career spans six decades of sound and style evolution.

Ryan Raftery: The Trial of Andy Warhol

February 20, 22 & 28 and March 2, 7, 8, 9 & 12

Andy Warhol is dead and on trial in the afterlife for laying the foundation for social media culture, which had led to the veritable end of modern society as we all feverishly chase our own "fifteen minutes of fame." With stage play and parody lyrics by Raftery, the story is told through the music of artists as varied as Madonna, Blondie, Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Taylor Swift. Oh, and it's a musical.

Tamar Eisenman

Tuesday, February 22 at 9:30PM

To celebrate her new album, Rain & Dirt, recorded in Shanghai, New York, and Tel Aviv, the virtuoso guitarist singer-songwriter Tamar Eisenman brings her combination of vulnerability and ruggedness, shyness and extroversion of blues and rock to Joe's Pub.

Nélida Tirado: Travesia Flamenca

Sunday, February 27 at 7PM

Travesia Flamenca takes us on a journey in traditional Flamenco where music and dance meet, where moments provoke inspiration, where art invites and transcends the audience into the unknown.

Kim David Smith: Mostly Marlene

Sunday, February 27 at 9:30PM

Described by Broadway World as the "David Bowie of cabaret," "slyly subversive" by The Wall Street Journal the queer mega-muses collide with Marlene's reimagined repertoire in Smith's luxurious musical rearrangements, stravaging from Weimar Berlin, to Hollywood; through to the battlefields of Europe and into the stratosphere with Dietrich's immortal "Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuss."

