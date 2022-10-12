Jo Brisbane's MOD HOLLYWOOD! Adds Shows at Don't Tell Mama

"Mod Hollywood! Tunes from a Town Without Pity" will move to Don't Tell Mama following its sold-out summer debut at The Provincetown CabaretFest. "Mod Hollywood!" is a campy romp through movies songs from the 1950s and 1960s. Movie music is a huge part of our collective songbook and many of its most cherished tunes were written for the silver screen as theme or character-driven songs. Brisbane is directed by the multiple award-winning duo, Lennie Watts and Tracy Stark.

Brisbane frequently performs in musicals at Cape Cod venues, including The Provincetown Theatre, Cotuit Center for the Arts, and Cape Rep Theatre. Jo will also be part of the upcoming "Ladies Who Brunch" series at Boston's Club Café. Her original holiday spoof "Hope for the Holidays" (based on the original character of Hope Henderson) has developed a cult following, and an expanded version is in the planning stages.

Showtimes are:

Saturday, Nov. 5 @ 3 PM

Monday, Nov. 7 @ 7 PM

Monday, Nov. 21 @ 7 PM

$25 tickets (and 2-drink minimum) $10 for MAC Members

CASH ONLY

Don't Tell Mama

343 W 46th St (8th/9th)

For reservations (recommended)

www.donttellmamanyc.com