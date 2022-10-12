Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jo Brisbane's MOD HOLLYWOOD! Adds Shows at Don't Tell Mama

"Mod Hollywood!" is a campy romp through movies songs from the 1950s and 1960s.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Jo Brisbane's MOD HOLLYWOOD! Adds Shows at Don't Tell Mama

"Mod Hollywood! Tunes from a Town Without Pity" will move to Don't Tell Mama following its sold-out summer debut at The Provincetown CabaretFest. "Mod Hollywood!" is a campy romp through movies songs from the 1950s and 1960s. Movie music is a huge part of our collective songbook and many of its most cherished tunes were written for the silver screen as theme or character-driven songs. Brisbane is directed by the multiple award-winning duo, Lennie Watts and Tracy Stark.

Brisbane frequently performs in musicals at Cape Cod venues, including The Provincetown Theatre, Cotuit Center for the Arts, and Cape Rep Theatre. Jo will also be part of the upcoming "Ladies Who Brunch" series at Boston's Club Café. Her original holiday spoof "Hope for the Holidays" (based on the original character of Hope Henderson) has developed a cult following, and an expanded version is in the planning stages.

Showtimes are:

Saturday, Nov. 5 @ 3 PM

Monday, Nov. 7 @ 7 PM

Monday, Nov. 21 @ 7 PM

$25 tickets (and 2-drink minimum) $10 for MAC Members

CASH ONLY

Don't Tell Mama

343 W 46th St (8th/9th)

For reservations (recommended)

www.donttellmamanyc.com


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos at Joe's Pub with The Skivvies & MoreCelebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos at Joe's Pub with The Skivvies & More
October 11, 2022

Joe’s Pub has announced upcoming shows fom October 18 - November 7. Join The Spooky Celebration With The Fourth Annual Bowery Boys Halloween Ghost Story Live Show, shows From Renee Goust & Epic Players, plus more. 
Chilina Kennedy, Amy Spanger, John Battagliese & More to Star in ROUGH TRADE THE MUSICAL at Joe's PubChilina Kennedy, Amy Spanger, John Battagliese & More to Star in ROUGH TRADE THE MUSICAL at Joe's Pub
October 11, 2022

ROUGH TRADE, a new glam bam thank you ma’am rock musical, will present a one-night-only concert performance on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 9:30 pm at Joe’s Pub. The cast is led by Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Carole Pope.
Rona Siddiqui's SALAAM MEDINA: TALES OF HALFGHAN to Play 54 Below This MonthRona Siddiqui's SALAAM MEDINA: TALES OF HALFGHAN to Play 54 Below This Month
October 11, 2022

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Rona Siddiqui’s Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan in concert on October 24, 2022, at 9:30pm. Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan is a zany autobiographical comedy about growing up bi-ethnic in America.
Shana Farr to Present Three Performances of DREAM REALITY at The Laurie Beechman TheatreShana Farr to Present Three Performances of DREAM REALITY at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
October 11, 2022

  Multi award-winning performer Shana Farr will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on October 12, 20, and November 7 at 7pm with a new, one-woman show that explores dreams and faces reality.
AVIVA To Return To Pangea This Month With New Solo Showcase VIVA VOCEAVIVA To Return To Pangea This Month With New Solo Showcase VIVA VOCE
October 10, 2022

Following her successful solo summer debut, AVIVA will return to Pangea NYC in Manhattan on Saturday, October 22 to electrify you with her talent and voice in her new showcase 'Viva Voce.' 