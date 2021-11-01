Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party Returns This Wednesday

The 73rd episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Wednesday, November 3 at 7pm ET, and will feature lively chat and performances by country music star Cooper Alan, Broadway/Television actress Linda Purl, Broadway leading man and Studio Tenn Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy, swinging jazz duo Logan Benedetto & Joe Monseur, and drag phenomenon The Mother Birdie.

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network.

Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" have included Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Betty Buckley, Marilyn Maye, Jelani Remy, Marc Shaiman, Kathy Najimy, Adam Guettel, Christine Ebersole, Ariana DeBose, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, and Toni Tennille, who have all served musical performances via livestream from their homes.

See pajamacastparty.com.

Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar, Cast Party and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.