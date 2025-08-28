Jim Caruso and Matt Baker Return to Bemelmans at the Carlyle Hotel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, September 7, Jim Caruso & Matt Baker will hold court at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel for the fourteenth year, entertaining with their evening of swinging standards on Sunday nights from 9pm to midnight. Bassist Tony DePaolis will once again join the duo.

Caruso, who has performed extensively on his own, gained national exposure together as the host of the wildly popular open mic, Cast Party, which celebrates talent every Monday at Birdland in NYC, and tours nationally. Over the past fourteen years, Jim has received critical acclaim at Bemelmans, and made international news when rock legend Bono joined him in an impromptu performance. Caruso’s evenings at Bemelmans have become favorites of the show biz set, welcoming spontaneous performances by stars including Liza Minnelli, Michael Feinstein, Jane Monheit, Clint Holmes, Marilyn Maye, Stephanie J. Block, Steve Ross, Linda Lavin, Darren Criss, Tony Danza, Megan Hilty, Laura Osnes, Liliane Montevecchi, Christine Ebersole, and Steve Tyrell.

Bemelmans Bar is located in The Carlyle Hotel (35 East 76th Street @ Madison Avenue). Reservations not accepted; tables available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For additional information, visit www.thecarlyle.com.