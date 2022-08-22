Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jim Caruso Will Release WHAT DID YOU DO TO YOUR FACE? Comedy Video August 24th

Club44 Records and Jim Caruso join forces for a Matt Baker short film.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Jim Caruso Will Release WHAT DID YOU DO TO YOUR FACE? Comedy Video August 24th

Singer Jim Caruso
Releases Comedy Video
"What Did You Do To Your Face?"
Club44 Records

Singer/funnyman Jim Caruso, host of Cast Party since 2003, will be releasing a comedy video of Susan Werner's hilarious "What Did You Do To Your Face?" on Wednesday, August 24. BroadwayWorld.com will air an exclusive premiere at 11am, and the worldwide premiere will air on social media at 12 noon.

"What Did You Do To Your Face," is a wry take on facial refreshment, and can be heard on "The Sunday Set" cd, which Caruso recorded live at Birdland with singer/pianist Billy Stritch and bassist Steve Doyle. The video was directed and edited by Matt Baker, with Jacob Hiss (Videographer) and Andrea Brodine (Production Assistant).

Club44 Records released "The Sunday Set," the new album from Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso in January of 2022. After launching the label in 2019 with "Christmas at Birdland" (which Stritch and Caruso recorded with Klea Blackhurst) and following up last year with "Billy's Place," a solo excursion from Stritch, the team reunited for this new selection of urbane standards, jazz favorites and sly comedy numbers. The album, recorded live at Birdland Theater, features vocals from Caruso and Stritch, with Stritch on piano and Steve Doyle on bass.

Jim Caruso made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony Award-winning Liza's At The Palace!, singing, dancing and celebrating the music and arrangements of Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers. He has won seven MAC and nine BroadwayWorld Awards for his work in nightclubs, performed with the New York Pops in a tribute to Kander & Ebb, with Rosemary Clooney celebrating Bing Crosby, and sang the songs of Hope & Crosby with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall. Jim was honored to sing with a bevy of Broadway stars at President Clinton's First State Dinner at the White House. For nineteen years, he has hosted the weekly showbiz bash Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center and across the country. Most recently, he stormed YouTube with "Pajama Cast Party." He also books performers at Birdland, and performs regularly with Billy Stritch at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel. Jim's four cds, "The Sunday Set," "Christmas at Birdland," "The Swing Set" and
"Caruso Live and In Person" are available online.

Jim Caruso, "What Did You Do To Your Face?"
@Club44Records
@JimCaruso1

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy... (read more about this author)


Clint Holmes Launches Tour BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY That Will Play 54 Below With Nikki Renée DanielsClint Holmes Launches Tour BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY That Will Play 54 Below With Nikki Renée Daniels
August 22, 2022

Grammy award nominated Clint Holmes is launching a new tour of Pater Allen music that will stop in New York at 54 Below.
Review: ANDERSONS PLAY HENRY MANCINI at Symphony Space By Guest Reviewer Andrew PoretzReview: ANDERSONS PLAY HENRY MANCINI at Symphony Space By Guest Reviewer Andrew Poretz
August 22, 2022

Guest reviewer Andrew Poretz (on loan from Sandi Durell's Theater Pizzazz) reviews The Andersons and their Mancini show.
Photos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater as Documented by Gene ReedPhotos: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater as Documented by Gene Reed
August 21, 2022

Gene Reed is back in NYC and Susie Mosher's got him ... at least, on Tuesday nights, documenting THE LINEUP.
10 Videos We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Of While Waiting For John Lloyd Young MOSTLY SOUL at 54 Below10 Videos We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Of While Waiting For John Lloyd Young MOSTLY SOUL at 54 Below
August 20, 2022

Fans of John Lloyd Young's will get a chance to see their idol for six nights of performances in Broadway's Living Room.
Review: Jaime Cepero's SONGS ABOUT ANXIETY 2.0 at 54 Below Is All Anthems And Lullabies And Pure Unadulterated JoyReview: Jaime Cepero's SONGS ABOUT ANXIETY 2.0 at 54 Below Is All Anthems And Lullabies And Pure Unadulterated Joy
August 19, 2022

Jaime Cepero's solo show at 54 Below place him at the front of the line for promising emerging artists.