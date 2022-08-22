Jim Caruso Will Release WHAT DID YOU DO TO YOUR FACE? Comedy Video August 24th

Singer Jim Caruso

Releases Comedy Video

"What Did You Do To Your Face?"

Club44 Records



Singer/funnyman Jim Caruso, host of Cast Party since 2003, will be releasing a comedy video of Susan Werner's hilarious "What Did You Do To Your Face?" on Wednesday, August 24. BroadwayWorld.com will air an exclusive premiere at 11am, and the worldwide premiere will air on social media at 12 noon.



"What Did You Do To Your Face," is a wry take on facial refreshment, and can be heard on "The Sunday Set" cd, which Caruso recorded live at Birdland with singer/pianist Billy Stritch and bassist Steve Doyle. The video was directed and edited by Matt Baker, with Jacob Hiss (Videographer) and Andrea Brodine (Production Assistant).

Club44 Records released "The Sunday Set," the new album from Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso in January of 2022. After launching the label in 2019 with "Christmas at Birdland" (which Stritch and Caruso recorded with Klea Blackhurst) and following up last year with "Billy's Place," a solo excursion from Stritch, the team reunited for this new selection of urbane standards, jazz favorites and sly comedy numbers. The album, recorded live at Birdland Theater, features vocals from Caruso and Stritch, with Stritch on piano and Steve Doyle on bass.

Jim Caruso made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony Award-winning Liza's At The Palace!, singing, dancing and celebrating the music and arrangements of Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers. He has won seven MAC and nine BroadwayWorld Awards for his work in nightclubs, performed with the New York Pops in a tribute to Kander & Ebb, with Rosemary Clooney celebrating Bing Crosby, and sang the songs of Hope & Crosby with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall. Jim was honored to sing with a bevy of Broadway stars at President Clinton's First State Dinner at the White House. For nineteen years, he has hosted the weekly showbiz bash Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center and across the country. Most recently, he stormed YouTube with "Pajama Cast Party." He also books performers at Birdland, and performs regularly with Billy Stritch at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel. Jim's four cds, "The Sunday Set," "Christmas at Birdland," "The Swing Set" and

"Caruso Live and In Person" are available online.

Jim Caruso, "What Did You Do To Your Face?"

@Club44Records

@JimCaruso1