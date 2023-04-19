Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jewelle Blackman Brings 'Tomorrow Is My Turn' To 54 Below

The performance is set for May 7.

Apr. 19, 2023  
After a sold-out 54 Below solo debut, Jewelle Blackman, Persephone in the hit musical Hadestown on Broadway, returns to the stage with a new show! Join Jewelle Blackman in a celebration of torch songs from yesterday, today, and tomorrow, with special guests Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), Vanessa Sears (New York, New York) & DeMone Seraphin (Ragtime, Rent).

Jewelle Blackman in Tomorrow Is My Turn lays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 7, 2023 at 7pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $25 ($28.50 with fees). Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Jewelle Blackman is an actor, singer-songwriter, playwright, violinist, and Toronto native who can currently be seen starring as Persephone, the ferocious and irreverent goddess of Spring, in the Tony Award Winning Broadway production of HADESTOWN. Jewelle originated the role of Fate in the Canadian premiere of HADESTOWN at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, and in the Original Broadway Cast. She took over the role of 'Persephone' after Tony Award Nominee Amber Gray's departure. HADESTOWN earned fourteen Tony Award Nominations and received 8 wins including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

Additional stage highlights include THE LION KING (Mirvish), WE WILL ROCK YOU (Mirvish), CAROLINE, OR CHANGE (Acting Up Stage), DREAMGIRLS (Stage West), and three seasons at the prestigious Stratford Festival. On television Jewelle has been featured on CORONER (CBC), KIM'S CONVENIENCE (CBC), FRANKIE DRAKE (CBC), PRIVATE EYES (Global), and SHADOWHUNTERS (SyFy). Jewelle's latest original musical ROOTED: A MUSICAL POEM, will be released on Spotify in Spring 2023 as part of First Drafts.




