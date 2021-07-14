Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jesse JP Johnson to Perform at The Greenroom 42

He last was seen staring as Boq in Broadway's Wicked.

Jul. 14, 2021  

Jesse JP Johnson is debuting his new single LIVE, Sweet Sweet Lovin', that is now available on Spotify, iTunes and wherever you listen to music at The Greenroom 42, July 23rd @7pm. In addition to his new tune he will also be performing a number of original songs as well as covers you'll want to get up out of your seats and dance to.

He last was seen staring as Boq in Broadway's Wicked. He also starred in and was on the original cast recording of Glory Days as Jack. Other credits include; Spongebob Squarepants Broadway/Live! (Spongebob us/Swing), Altar Boyz 1st Nat./Off Bway (Luke), Grease 1st Nat. (Doody), Xanadu (Sunny us/Ensemble) and 9 to 5 1st Nat. Coming out of this pandemic Jesse is ready to spread the love with his music and soul with inspirations from artists like Ottis Redding, Sam Cooke, James Brown, Amy Winehouse, Lake Street Dive, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Marc Broussard, Ray Lamontagne, Leon Bridges and much more! Come celebrate all the love and tunes that will fill you up and put a smile on your face! 'Cause we could all use some lovin'!

For more info follow Jesse at @jessejpjohnson or check out his website jessejpjohnson.co


