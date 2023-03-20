Jeffrey Vause Returns With ALOHA OY! On March 23 And April 6 At Pangea

Proud Image Theatre Company presents Jeffrey Vause in Aloha Oy! on Thursdays, March 23 and April 6, both at 7 PM at Pangea. Music direction is by John Bowen.

Aloha Oy! is a deeply earnest and personal show, imbued with Vause's unique sense of humor-conceived and created with Phil Hall and written and performed by Vause. Aloha Oy! explores through songs and stories Vause's journey from an innocent young performer who grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii to his eventual move to New York City-because growing up in paradise wasn't enough! Featuring music by Bacharach/David, Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Maltby/Shire, Edward Kleban, Kander/Ebb and Marvin Hamlisch, plus others, Vause takes the audience from the most beautiful island in the world to the most exciting one!

In Honolulu, Vause performed in numerous productions before his move to the Big Apple where he played Arnold in the 15th Anniversary Off-Off Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein's Tony-winning play Torch Song Trilogy. He also performed in The Irving Berlin Ragtime Revue, Oklahoma!, A Chorus Line and Andy Halliday's Nothing But Trash. He produced, wrote and performed in a one-man multi-character play (also called Aloha Oy!) and in 2020 produced, wrote and starred (in drag!) in Tomorrow We Love, a gender-bending comedic homage to the classic romantic films of the mid-20th century

He founded Proud Image Theatre Company in 2019 to highlight and showcase works primarily from the LGBTQIA+ community that demonstrate tolerance and promote visibility through artistic expression.

There is a $20 cover ($25 at the door) and a $25 food & drink minimum. For reservations, click here or visit www.pangea.com, Pangea is located at 178 2nd Avenue (East 1th/12th Sts.), NYC.