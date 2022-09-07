Jeffrey Vause Returns To Don't Tell Mama With ALOHA OY!, September 10 & 24

Proud Image Theatre Company's Jeffrey Vause returns to Don't Tell Mama with Aloha Oy! The Cabaret on Saturdays, September 10 and 24, both at 5 PM. Music director is John Bowen.

Written and performed by Vause, the show answers the question, when you're from paradise, why would you ever wanna leave? Vause explores through songs and stories his journey from an innocent young performer who grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii to his eventual move to New York City-because growing up in paradise wasn't enough! Aloha Oy! features music by Bacharach/David, Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Maltby/Shire, Edward Kleban, Kander/Ebb, Marvin Hamlisch and others. The show takes audiences on a tour from the most beautiful island in the world to the most exciting one!

In Honolulu, Vause performed in numerous productions before his move to the Big Apple. He played Arnold in the 15th Anniversary Off-Off Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein's Tony-winning play Torch Song Trilogy at the Grove St. Playhouse in Greenwich Village. He has also been seen in Irving Berlin Ragtime Revue, The It Girl, Oklahoma! and Andy Halliday's Nothing But Trash, portraying three different character roles. Vause recently produced, wrote and starred (in drag no less!) in Tomorrow We Love, a gender-bending comedic homage to the classic romantic films of the mid-20th century. He is also the founder of the Proud Image Theatre Company, which showcases works primarily from the LGBTQIA+ community.

There is a $20/2-drink minimum CASH ONLY. Reservations at www.donttellmamanyc.com

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street, NYC