Jeff Whiting, Oyoyo Joi and Ted Bushman To Bring HUMAN To The Green Room 42

On Friday, November 12th, Jeff Whiting, Oyoyo Joi, and Ted will bring 'Human' to The Green Room 42. Tickets are available at The Green Room 42 website, https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/

HUMAN is an immersive prehistory musical telling the story of a neolithic tribe. When a calamity renders their home uninhabitable, the chief's reckless son and a brilliant orphan girl must rise to the challenge, make a dangerous journey, and adapt to their changing world in order to survive. With a score paying homage to traditional music from numerous cultures, HUMAN employs a bold narrative device: every lyric and line of dialogue is written in an invented variant of Proto-Indo-European, the earliest known language.

HUMAN is unique among presentations of early humans. Too often, we denigrate our ancestors by thinking of them as brutal, sexist animals -- barely people. But HUMAN shows us that the innovation, community, and deep love of music we pride ourselves on comes from those ancestors. In a time of division and lost hopes, HUMAN is a reminder of our glorious origins -- and our vast potential to live in harmony with one another and the planet.

Jeff Whiting (Director) Associate Director: Scottsboro Boys, Young Frankestein, Bullets Over Broadway, Big Fish. Jeff is also the owner of premiere rehearsal space Open Jar Studios. Oyoyo Joi (Producer) has spent multiple years in The Book Of Mormon on Broadway and is joining MJ the Musical this fall. She recently produced feature film Green Flake. Ted Bushman's first musical, Theodore in the Valley, premiered in 2019; he has been a semifinalist twice for the Eugene O'Neill Festival.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City

