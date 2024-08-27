Jay Aubrey Jones and Nick Whitehurst Join HERE'S LOVE TO THE MUSIC MAN at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Here’s Love to The Music Man: A Celebration of Songwriter Meredith Willson, with newly added appearances by Broadway’s Jay Aubrey Jones, and Nick Whitehurst, Executive Director of The Music Man Square, on Sunday, September 1st at 7pm, with a livestream option in addition to the in-person performance.

Musical fireworks will ignite sparks on stage this coming Labor Day weekend, with this joyous evening of Meredith Willson standards, showtunes, and unexpected surprises, starring a stellar cast of Broadway and cabaret stalwarts.

Produced, conceived, directed and hosted by Tony Award® nominee and Theatre World Award winner Walter Willison (Grand Hotel, Two By Two, Pippin), who met Meredith Willson at age sixteen, when he appeared in the West Coast premiere of Here’s Love, for the San Bernadino Civic Light Opera. Mr. Willison also produced, conceived and directed the critically acclaimed Grand Hotel: The of 35th Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert Honoring Tommy Tune’s 85th Birthday at 54 Below in February, which will return, by popular demand, for four encore performances on November 13th, 14th, and 15th. Musical direction and special arrangements are by Michael Lavine, most recently musical director of The Rink at 54 Below. The costume coordinator is Mitchell Bloom (veteran of 27 Broadway shows, including Grand Hotel, and The Metropolitan Opera).

Here's Love to The Music Man: A Celebration of Songwriter Meredith Willson stars Loni Ackerman (Cats, Evita, Starting Here, Starting Now), Cheryl Ann Allen (“Apple Pie Dreams”, Sophie Tucker In Person), Nikita Burshteyn (Romeo & Bernadette), Melinda Hopkins (Two By Two tour), Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Marcy De Gonge Manfredi (Cats, The Phantom of the Opera), Jill Paice (An American in Paris, Matilda, Curtains), Cynthia Thomas (Ain’t Misbehavin’), Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison (Grand Hotel, Two By Two, Pippin), and Sheila Wormer (“Better Dead Than Red”, “Every Vote Counts”).

Nick Whitehurst, Executive Director of The Music Man Square in Willson’s hometown of Mason City, Iowa, the inspiration for River City in The Music Man, will make a special appearance on video. The Music Man Square is a center to celebrate the life and legacy of Meredith Willson, the Willson Family, and The Music Man, and serves as a hub for music and arts in the community. Whitehugh has served as Executive Director since 2019.

Here's Love to The Music Man: A Celebration of Songwriter Meredith Willson, is an intimate autobiographical revue that takes the audience on a journey from the Midwestern icon’s humble beginnings in Mason City, Iowa, to becoming one of the most popular and acclaimed songwriters, conductors, arrangers and radio and TV personalities of the 20th Century, and the composer, lyricist, and bookwriter of The Music Man, the quintessential All American musical. It features showstoppers from that show, as well as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Here’s Love (aka Miracle on 34th Street), The Silver Triangle, a song written in honor of JFK, and Willson’s Billboard chart-topping hits that became standards, including “You and I,” “I See the Moon,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “May The Good Lord Bless and Keep You,” and “Till There Was You,” the only Broadway showtune ever recorded by The Beatles!

Here’s Love to The Music Man: A Celebration of Songwriter Meredith Willson plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 1st at 7pm. Cover charges are $62 (includes $7 in fees) - $73 (includes $8 in fees). Premiums are $117 (includes $12 in fees) - $122.50 (includes $12.50 in fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/TheMusicMan Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

