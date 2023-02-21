Jason Yeager to Celebrate UNSTUCK IN TIME: THE KURT VONNEGUT SUITE at Birdland in March

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Jason Yeager - celebrating his recording Unstuck in Time: The Kurt Vonnegut Suite - with an album release concert on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM. Yeager will be joined by special guests Miguel ZenÃ³n, the trailblazing alto saxophonist, composer and MacArthur Fellow, as well as Broadway star, singer and Jason's spouse, Julie Benko, who performs the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl every Thursday night. The band also includes stellar musicians from the album: Patrick Laslie on reeds, Alphonso Horne on trumpet, Mike Fahie on trombone, Yuhan Su on vibraphone, bassist Danny Weller on bass, and Jay Sawyer on drums. In addition to performing several selections from the suite, Yeager will include Great American Songbook standards, sung by Benko, associated with lifelong jazz fan Kurt Vonnegut and his family. There is a $35 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

On Unstuck in Time: The Kurt Vonnegut Suite, Yeager presents a new suite of music with eleven compositions vibrantly capturing the incisive wit and skewed vision of one of the 20th century's most inventive and celebrated novelists. Sunnyside Records launched the record on November 11, 2022 to coincide with Vonnegut's centennial. The album marks Yeager's seventh recording as a leader, following his recent collaborative release Hand in Hand (Club44 Records) with Julie Benko. While Vonnegut undoubtedly found his true calling as an author, writing such classics as Slaughterhouse-Five, Mother Night, Cat's Cradle, and the short story collection Welcome to the Monkey House, he once speculated about another potential career. "What I would really like to have been, given a perfect world, is a jazz pianist," Vonnegut said. "I mean jazz. I don't mean rock and roll. I mean the never-the-same-twice music the American black people gave the world."

Ever since he began pulling the author's books off of his father's shelves, Yeager has found vivid parallels between Vonnegut and some of his favorite musicians. "I consider Vonnegut to be a virtuoso writer, but one who also writes page turners," the pianist explains. "He doesn't complicate his language unnecessarily; it's very pleasurable and easy to read his works. I see him as something of a Thelonious Monk figure in the world of fiction, because he seems to break a lot of the rules that I remember being taught in English class. It also took a long time for both of them to find wider acceptance and appeal. Monk is one of my musical touchstones, and Vonnegut has a similarly unique voice and is unapologetically himself."

The eclecticism of Unstuck in Time reflects the often-uncategorizable nature of Vonnegut's work; while he could be termed a satirist, a science fiction writer, a humorist, a fantasist or any number of other sobriquets, none are quite sufficient to contain him - which made him all the more compelling to Yeager. "A lot of my favorite artists are hard to place in a category," he says. "Fred Hersch, for an example; he's been a teacher and a mentor to me, and although he's classified as a contemporary modern jazz artist, his music really encompasses different worlds of classical music, jazz, folk songs and many other areas. Miguel ZenÃ³n can encompass influences from the folkloric music of Puerto Rico to contemporary jazz to bebop. Stevie Wonder is another favorite who's beyond category. I'm really drawn to artists like that."

Jason Yeager

is a New York based pianist-composer whose vibrant and colorful music embraces a panoply of influences, from Kurt Vonnegut and Thelonious Monk to Argentine and Chilean folk music, as well as the socio-political issues of our time. In addition to releasing Unstuck in Time: The Kurt Vonnegut Suite (Sunnyside Records), Yeager released Hand in Hand (Club 44) in August 2022, a duo album with his spouse, acclaimed Broadway singer and actress Julie Benko. Yeager's past releases include All At Onceness with musical polymath Randal Despommier; United with violin virtuoso Jason Anick; and New Songs of Resistance, featuring reimagined nueva canciÃ³n pieces from Latin America and original compositions. He's played on five continents at such renowned venues as Carnegie Hall, Birdland, Smalls Jazz Club, Qintai Concert Hall, and the Panama Jazz Festival. A frequent accompanist and collaborator, Yeager has performed and/or recorded with such noteworthy artists as Luciana Souza, Ayn Inserto, Miguel ZenÃ³n, Greg Osby, Sean Jones, Ran Blake, George Garzone, Sara Serpa, Noah Preminger, Ben Monder, and Rudresh Mahanthappa, among others. A committed educator, he is Assistant Professor of Piano at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Miguel ZenÃ³n

a multiple Grammy nominee and Guggenheim and MacArthur Fellow, is one of a select group of musicians who have masterfully balanced and blended the often-contradictory poles of innovation and tradition. Widely considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential saxophonists of his generation, ZenÃ³n has also developed a unique voice as a composer and as a conceptualist, concentrating his efforts on perfecting a fine mix between jazz and his many influences. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ZenÃ³n has recorded and toured with a wide variety of musicians including Charlie Haden, Fred Hersch, David SÃ¡nchez, Danilo PÃ©rez, Kenny Werner, Bobby Hutcherson and The SFJAZZ Collective. He is on faculty at both New England Conservatory and MIT.

Julie Benko

is an actress, singer, and writer currently marching her band out on Broadway as the standby for Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. She has performed on stages on and off-Broadway and across the country, including Broadway turns in Fiddler on the Roof and Les MisÃ©rables. She is a recipient of the Wilde Award for "Best Leading Actress in a Musical" for her performance as Girl in Once. She also received a BroadwayWorld Award nomination for "Best Leading Actress in a Musical" for her portrayal of Luisa in The Fantasticks, as well as Theatre Bay Area Awards and SF Critics Circle Awards "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" nominations for her turn as Bella in Rags. Julie's debut jazz album, Introducing Julie Benko, is currently available on all streaming platforms. She lent her voice to the 85th Academy Awards and the 70th Tony Awards ceremonies, performed as a soloist with numerous symphonies, and earned the Gold Medal and the Johnny Mercer Award in the national American Traditions Vocal Competition. Her writing projects include the full-length play The District (a 2022 semifinalist at the Eugene O'Neill National Theater Conference) and the short film "The Newlywed's Guide to Physical Intimacy," which has garnered awards at film festivals across the nation. She holds a BFA and MFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. JulieBenko.com. Instagram/Twitter/TikTok @JujujulieBee

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Jason Yeager in Unstuck in Time: The Kurt Vonnegut Suite on Monday, March 27 at 7:00 PM. There is a $35 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

