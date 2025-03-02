Jason Ji Returns To Carnegie Hall on March 22

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday March 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM, acoustic fingerstyle guitarist Jason Ji will celebrate his return to the iconic Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, with celebrity musicians Charles Berthoud (fingerstyle bassist known for his unique, innovative tapping techniques), Bernth (Austrian electric guitarist), & Lucas Richard Tchen (crossover classical guitarist).

Together, accompanied by a string quartet, they will be presenting: "Finger Pickin' Good!" This program merges fingerstyle, classical, metal and folk influences, showcasing four distinct guitar styles and unveiling bold new possibilities for this dynamic and evolving genre.

The only person to have both won The International Fingerstyle Guitar Championships and the National Flatpicking Championships, Stephen Bennett will join the faction as their special guest. Bennet is considered one of the most prolific in original fingerstyle guitar of his generation. He is also a leading exponent of the harp guitar, and a gifted composer and performer.

Jason Ji is an internationally acclaimed and revered guitarist and Composer, recognized for his innovative, fingerstyle and classical guitar performances. He is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Berklee College of Music and has performed globally in arenas including Carnegie Hall, Agganis Arena and Perth Concert Hall. He was the only person from the US to be sent to take part in China's Got Talent where he received four unanimous Yeses from the judges and is praised by artists including the legendary Nile Rodgers. He has also been a finalist for the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championships, and is an endorsed artist for Godin Guitars.

Charles Berthoud is one of the most exciting and versatile bass players on the world stage today. He is recognized as one of the masters of the two-handed tapping technique, and is said to play bass like a piano, accompanying himself with multiple parts. He is a classically trained pianist and multi-instrumentalist, and he's changing the way we think about the bass guitar.

Bernth is an Austrian guitarist, composer and sessions musician. Aside from his online presence on YouTube and Instagram, he is also known for his work with artists like David Hasselhoff, Seiler und Speer and others. He has also created an online guitar Academy, and has played sold out concerts are all over the globe.

Lucas Richard Tchen is a crossover classical guitarist with an amazing talent and passion for music who also attended Berklee College of Music. He hails from France and is of Asian descent. He bridges both playing approaches and blends, musical influences from folk, blues, gypsy swing, jazz manouche, flamingo, and boss's nova styles.

The performers feel great. Nothing compares to the joy of sharing the music from their fingertips to your ears.

Comments