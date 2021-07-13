Jared Weiss Sings Bob Dylan IN DYLAN ON DYLAN at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Jared Weiss in DYLAN ON DYLAN on Wednesday July 28th at 9:45pm. Jared Weiss brings his singular interpretation of Bob Dylan back to 54 Below in this musical journey through Dylan's psyche that follows the bard from his early Greenwich Village days up through his seminal mid-70's Rolling Thunder Revue Tour. Expect to hear a mix of classic songs and deeper cuts as 'Bobby' examines the human and emotional cost of his unprecedented success.

Featuring a rocking backup band, this tour de force performance promises a once in a lifetime Dylan experience like you've never seen before.

Jared Weiss in "DYLAN ON DYLAN" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday July 28th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Jared Weiss is a Singer/Songwriter, Actor, and Performer born in Manhattan. Jared recently created the role of Bob Dylan in the Off-B'way premiere of Larry Mollin's folk musical Search: Paul Clayton (The Triad, Martha's Vineyard Playhouse) for which he also contributed original music. Theatre credits include RENT (Sharon Playhouse), Things To Ruin (Le Poisson Rouge), Hair (La MaMa), Joe Iconis & Family (Lincoln Center), and dozens of shows at Feinstein's/54 Below with composer Joe Iconis and his Family of merry musical theatre punks. Weiss' debut Indie-Rock album Isolated Thunderstorms is available online and in stores. Dylan on Dylan which premiered at 54 Below in 2019, is set to tour the country in Spring/Summer of 2022.