Jared Weiss Brings Bob Dylan Show to 54 Below

Singer-Songwriter/Actor Jared Weiss (Isolated Thunderstorms LP, Search: Paul Clayton, Joe Iconis & Family), makes his much anticipated Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in Dylan on Dylan on Friday, October 11 at 9:30pm. After Bob Dylan (Weiss) suffers a post-show breakdown, he finds himself struggling through an identity crisis. Tortured by ghosts from his past, Dylan (with help from Joan Baez) pours over the human cost of his success. Featuring classic songs from his early Greenwich Village days through The Rolling Thunder Revue Tour, this intimate, unexpected evening will celebrate and challenge everything you thought you knew about Bob Dylan.



The evening will feature Ereni Sevasti as Joan Baez, with Seth Eliser, Ian Kagey, Eric March and Mike Rosengarten as The Band. Expect an eclectic mix of classic and lesser-known Dylan tunes in this raw, unfiltered exploration of the boy from Hibbing, Minnesota who became the voice of his generation. Get ready to hear Dylan like you've never heard him before.

"Weiss shows Dylan to be a Manipulative Charmer" - Curtain Up

Ticketing and venue information:

Cover charges begin at $25 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. VIP and Premium seating start at $65. All seating, including Premium seating, is cabaret style and guests may be seated with other parties. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/events/jared-weiss-sings-bob-dylan/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins.





