James Jackson, Jr. to Celebrate Album BIRTH in Concert at Pangea NYC

"Birth", the debut solo album from Obie Award-winner James Jackson, Jr. (A Strange Loop, White Girl in Danger) is now available for pre-order on iTunes and Spotify. To celebrate the June 6 release of the EP, Jackson will appear in concert at East Village mainstay Pangea on Saturday, June 7th at 7PM.

Featuring classic songs from Joan Armatrading, Nancy Wilson, Ani DiFranco, and more, the worlds of pop, jazz, folk, blues and R&B combine with the classic twists Jackson is known for in his long-running cabaret career. The debut recording has musical arrangements by Jackson's long-time pianist and music director, Elliot Roth and features musicians Lavondo Thomas & Christopher Heinz, with LaDonna Burns supplying background vocals. The complete album, executive produced by Jackson, made possible through a crowdsourcing effort launched late last year, will also be available on Amazon.com, as well as for purchase at live performances and at BandCamp.

"I wanted to capture a living, breathing representation of what we as a band have built over the last several years. These boys have played with me for over a decade, and I'm so very proud of what we came up with," said Jackson in an earlier statement. "The artists who originated these songs have been lifelong inspirations to me. The challenge for us as musicians - how to make them our own, how to make them sound like us."

To pre-order the EP click here.

The complete track listing follows:

1) Love and Affection

2) Both Hands

3) Mountains o' Things

4) Guess Who I Saw Today

5) Do I Look Worried?

6) Angel From Montgomery

Jackson, who received an Obie Award for his work on the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning musical A Strange Loop, has also been seen off-Broadway in White Girl in Danger.

For tickets (priced $25 on-line, $30 at the door) to Jackson's 7PM show at Pangea, titled "James Jackson, Jr.'s Birth - The Album" on Saturday, June 7th visit www.pangeanyc.com. Pangea is located at 178 2nd Avenue (between E11th & E12th Streets).

